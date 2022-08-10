In two months we will have overcome important issues for

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said this Tuesday (9) that the restoration of diplomatic relations with Venezuela is a process that could take two months before progress is made on the most important issues.

“I believe that in two months we can have the most important thing over,” said the Colombian president, who took office last Sunday (7th).

Petro also ruled out the possibility of a meeting in the coming days with the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, but stated that “obviously [existe uma aproximação] since before I took office, because we are working towards the normalization of relations, it is a process that involves opening the border, etc”.

The Colombian president also reduced the possibility of appointing a new ambassador for the country in Caracas in the short term, saying that “until relations are normalized, there will be no ambassadors”.

“So far, Chancellor [Álvaro Leyva] made contacts with the government [da Venezuela] to process the opening of the border”, said Petro.

On the other hand, Petro stated that there are “more complex issues” in the process of resuming relations with Venezuela, such as, for example, the case of the company Monomeros. Belonging to the Venezuelan state, the fertilizer producer is located in Colombia and has been controlled by the opposition linked to Juan Guaidó since 2019.

“It’s an affected company, almost broken, and we have to see how we can technically restart [a produção]we have to look at the legal forms, we have to look at the sanctions system that is still in force”, said the representative. As it is owned by Pequiven, a state-owned petrochemical subsidiary of the oil company PDVSA that is sanctioned by the US, Monomeros also suffers from the effects of the blockade imposed by Washington.

Petro’s remarks came moments after Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said he would be working to re-establish military ties with the Colombian Armed Forces.

“I received instructions from Commander-in-Chief Nicolás Maduro to establish immediate contact with the Colombian Defense Minister to restore our military relations,” Padrino López said.

Petro, for his part, said he expects advances in all types of relationships, “commercial, social, family and military.”

Tense relationships in recent years

Petro’s victory in Colombia’s presidential elections represented a promise of relief for relations between Bogotá and Caracas, as the new president had been talking since his campaign of getting closer to the neighboring country.

In the last 5 years, while the right-wing Iván Duque was at the head of the Colombian presidency, episodes of tension between the countries have become recurrent and reached the total rupture of relations in 2019, when the former Colombian president supported an attempt to invade Venezuelan territory. led by Guaidó.

On July 28, Petro Chancellor Álvaro Leyva visited the Venezuelan border state of Táchira to meet with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria and discuss the resumption of relations.

At the meeting, the ministers agreed to schedule the reopening of borders and appoint new ambassadors shortly after Petro took office.

