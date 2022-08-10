International press highlights Cano, from Fluminense: “More goals than Mbappé and Benzema” | fluminense

Germán Cano, from Fluminense, starts to draw the world’s attention for the numbers achieved with the tricolor shirt in 2022. With 30 goals in 50 games, the Argentine was featured in Marca, from Spain, and Olé, from Argentina, who exalted the scorer’s performance.

The Spanish report begins with a weighty comparison, reporting that Cano has “more goals than Mbappé and Benzema“.

– After a good spell at Vasco, Cano arrived at Flu this year, where he became a goalscoring machine – wrote Marca, who also highlighted the fact that none of the goals were scored from a penalty.

The Spanish daily also reported the fact that Fluminense fans took Argentina shirts to the Maracanã with the name of Lionel Messi crossed out and, below, “corrected” by Germán Cano.

Cano also made headlines at Olé, from Argentina. In addition to highlighting the superiority of the top scorer over the world stars mentioned by Marca, the hermano portal brought up Brazilian centre-forwards:

– In Brazilian football, there is a striker who is breaking everything and who is in fashion. Gabigol? Not. Hulk? Neither. The top scorer that is generating sighs, especially from Fluminense fans, is Argentine Germán Cano – reported Olé.

Everything indicates that Cano fell in the favor of Olé. After publishing the report, the portal made another mention of the attacker. But you can put the second report on Felipe Melo’s account. The steering wheel cited the vehicle in an Instagram post and seems to have achieved its goal:

– Felipe Melo was in charge of helping Lionel Scaloni (Argentina’s coach) to summon Cano to the national team. And he even called Diário Olé in an Instagram post so that his message would reach all corners… Look – he described the portal.

In the publication on the social network, Felipe Melo wrote, in Spanish, that Cano is the best number nine there is and asked Olé: “What does Scalloni expect to call Cano?”.

Asked if he watches the games at home, Nonato, from Fluminense, jokes: “I saw it from the field, I almost got in Cano’s way”

Cano’s team returns to the field next Sunday, for the Brasileirão. In Beira-Rio, Flu faces Inter, Sunday, at 19h.

At the end of the 21st round, Tricolor is in third place, with 38 points – one less than the vice-leader Corinthians and seven away from the first, Palmeiras.

