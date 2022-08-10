Involvement with the Moon sect would have provoked a change of ministers in Japan | World

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, fluctuating in popularity, reorganized his government on Wednesday, including changing his defense minister, amid controversy over his party’s ties to the Moon sect since the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe.

Kishida, whose Liberal Democrat Party (PLD, nationalist right) won a landslide victory in the Senate elections last month, potentially faces a three-year period without major elections, allowing him to develop his program.

The prime minister, however, has seen his popularity plummet according to several recent polls, as Japan grapples with runaway inflation, a new wave of Covid-19 infections and rising military tensions in the region, with the population also falling apart. asking about links between LDP leaders and the Japanese branch of the Unification Church, known as the Moon sect.

The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July by a man who accused him of his alleged links to this religious group has resurfaced old controversies in Japan.

Kishida had last week stated his intention to ask all ministers to clarify their possible links with the Unification Church.

Shinzo Abe’s brother was replaced

Shinzo Abe’s brother Nobuo Kishi, replaced on Wednesday as defense minister, officially for health reasons, revealed that members of the Moon sect served as volunteers in his election campaigns.

During a press conference later in the day, the prime minister was very firm on this issue. “In order to allay public suspicion, for this ministerial reform I have only nominated those who have accepted my strict instructions that each of them check their relationship with the (religious) group and examine it strictly, in accordance with their responsibility as a politician.”

The new Defense Minister is Yasukazu Hamada, 66, who previously held that position from 2008-2009, currently very exposed in the context of tensions over Taiwan, the North Korean threat and the war in Ukraine, and after the leaders of the PLD are in favor of doubling the national defense budget to 2% of GDP.

This reshuffle also sees the return to government — in charge of Digital — of the popular Taro Kono, a former Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs and Kishida’s rival at the helm of the PLD last September.

Sanae Takaichi, a close associate of Shinzo Abe, known for her ultranationalist positions, has been appointed to the Economic Security portfolio.

Katsunobu Kato, who previously headed the Ministry of Health, Employment and Social Affairs, is returning to this post.

Kishida also held key positions: the head of diplomacy, Yoshimasa Hayashi; Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Government Secretary General Hirokazu Matsuno.

Moon sect claims to be the target of a hate campaign

The Japanese branch of the Unification Church, known as the Moon sect, said on Wednesday it was the target of a “hate campaign” and had received “death threats” following the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The president of the Japanese branch of the religious group, Tomihiro Tanaka, criticized the media at a press conference, saying its “hateful” and “false” coverage constitutes “religious persecution” and a “violation of human rights”.

Abe’s alleged killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, arrested immediately after the July 8 attack on the former ruler, was pursuing a “certain organization” with which he said Abe was linked.

Police did not identify the organization, but local media said it was the Unification Church, to which the suspect’s mother belonged.

“We have never committed violent acts or murders,” but the church is receiving “death threats” and some of its members complain of abuse against them, including harassment of their children.

Tanaka lamented that the current Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, asked members of his government to clarify whether they are related to the Unification Church.