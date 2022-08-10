‘Isle of the Dead’: Filming of the pilot episode has already been completed

The actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan finished filming the pilot episode of ‘Isle of the Dead‘, spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead‘, focusing on the characters Maggie and Negan. The news was given by Cohn and Morgan during the ‘Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022‘‎‎.

“We can’t wait for you to see it. We just finished the first episode. I love giving out all kinds of spoilers, but you know we can’t do that. But things obviously happened for Maggie and Negan, for these two conflicted people. Suffice it to say, it’s exciting”said Cohan.

“It’s everything you probably want and more, and we can’t wait for you to see it”continued the actress.

In the story of’Isle of the Dead‘, popular characters Maggie and Negan travel together to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long isolated from the mainland. The crumbling city is full of the dead and inhabitants who have made New York their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

The future of ‘The Walking Dead‘ includes the episodic anthology series ‘Tales of the Walking Dead‘, which opens on August 14; the eighth season of’Fear the Walking Dead‘; the as-yet-untitled Daryl Dixon solo series starring Norman Reedus; and ‘Isle of the Dead‘, spinoff of Maggie and Negan, scheduled to premiere in 2023. A project about the return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is in progress.

The six-episode first season is scheduled to premiere on AMC in 2023.

