“It sets a precedent…”; Eric Faria does not shut up and opines on the decision of the STJD to judge Gabi and Arrascaeta

Players will be judged for unmarked fouls in the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo fans received a very unpleasant news on the eve of the Libertadores decision. Before entering the field at Maracanã this Tuesday (9), against Corinthians, the Club received a surprise in the legal field. The stars Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Gabriel Barbosa learned that can defraud the Rubro-Negro in the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico Paranaense.

O STJD announced that it will judge both Flamengo players for bids made in the first game of the quarters against the Curitiba team. While the Uruguayan can be out for between one and six matchesby the cart behind in Erick, Gabigol can miss the team between four and 12 games for kicking midfielder Fernandinho. What bothered the fans on the web a lot was the moment of the trial, the day before the return game between the teams.

Who also positioned himself on social networks was the journalist from Rede Globo Eric Faria. the communicator criticized the whistle’s decisions, which are escaping the control of the field umpire. The reporter also pointed out that the game was played more than two weeks ago and only now did the Court decide to take a stand. According to him, it can open a gap for other wrong decisions.

“The referee whistles. The VAR whistles. Now, will the STJD referee the game from 15 days ago? It sets a dangerous precedent for the final stretch of the season.”criticizes Eric Faria.

The Brazilian whistle has been going through a crisis in local championships. In the Copa do Brasil itself, Palmeiras was eliminated for conceding a goal from an irregular penalty, in which the CBF even admitted later that there was a failure in the VAR decision. If Flamengo loses Gabigol and Arrascaeta next week, it is possible that some season boosters will be usedwith, for example, Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal.