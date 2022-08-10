Joker 2: Margot Robbie would be offended by the casting of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

After playing Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, sources claim that Margot wouldn’t have liked Gaga in Joker 2.





After the announcement of the release date and the confirmation of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, the news about Joker 2 is on account of Margot Robbie, who according to sources, may not be so happy with the singer’s entry into the franchise.

According to the British magazine, OK!an influential person in Hollywood would have criticized the choice of Gaga for the role of Clown of Crime, saying that the casting of the artist is a joke.

“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous about being replaced by some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid his dues.”put.

Additionally, Margot Robbie would also be offended that Gaga won the role, again, citing deserving issues.

“Margot isn’t mad about the choice; she is insulted”, puts the insider. “It’s not about choosing the most talented person for the role, it’s about choosing someone who attracts the most attention from the press.”complete.

Despite the criticism, it is worth mentioning that a considerable part of the internet celebrated Gaga’s contract with Joker: Folie à Deux (working title). At the twitteruser reactions were mostly positive, both from fans of the artist and dcnauts.

WHAT WILL THE JOKER STORY BE: FOLIE À DEUX?





Still without an official synopsis released, Joker 2 is already in production, returning with the direction of Todd Phillips and the role of Joaquin Phoenix. In addition, speculation is that the feature film could be a musical, exploring Gaga’s artistic talent.

In the plot, the singer will live the character Harley Quinn, the love interest of the Joker. The expression translated “folie à deux” (folie à deux), present in the provisional title, refers to a medical term for a psychological disorder that affects two or more individuals, usually members of the same family, which would be justified in the plot. by the characters of Phoenix and Gaga.

With a box office that surpassed US$ 1 billion – and also with an Oscar for the account – its predecessor, Joker (in the original), was a great success with audiences and critics, generating great hype in the spectators for the sequel.

