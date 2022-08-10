Jon Hamm Joins Cast of “The Morning Show”

New in the 3rd season of the series “The Morning Show”starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Actor Jon Hamm has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ show with an important character, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jon Hamm will play Paul Marks, an executive who has his eye on UBA and attracts Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into its mighty orbit.

Read more:

The actor hails from the hit movie “Top Gun: Maverick” which is the highest grossing US box office in 2022. Jon Hamm starred in a comedic commercial in the country entitled “Everyone But Jon Hamm”. In advertising, he makes fun of Apple TV+ for hiring every high-profile artist in the business except him.

“The Morning Show” is a hit on Apple TV+

the new season of “The Morning Show” will also have a new screenwriter. The production contracted Charlotte Stoudt (from “Homeland”). The premiere date of the new episodes has not yet been announced.

“The Morning Show” premiered in 2019 and incorporated the coronavirus pandemic into the plot of its 2nd season. The series has already won an Emmy for Billy Crudup in 2020, in addition to indications for Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The plot takes place behind the scenes of a morning TV news show, ravaged by a sexual harassment scandal. Alex hosted the show with Mitch (Steve Carell) until he was removed because of the harassment allegations. From there, she starts to share the bench with the novice journalist Bradley, and the two engage in a dispute over power and ideals.