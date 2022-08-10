Jorginho praises another night “copeira” of Atlético-GO | athletic-go

Coach Jorginho praised another great performance by Atlético-GO. After beating Nacional-URU, in Montevideo, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, last week, Dragão ran over on Tuesday, making it 3-0, at Serra Dourada, and stamping the spot. for the semifinals.

According to Jorginho, the team has shown itself to be a real “copeiro” and has known how to play according to the match and the desperation of the opponent.

– We took advantage of their desperation (after 1-0), they didn’t come back to play the second row, we were getting free with the full-backs. The team was extremely intelligent, it really seems like a very “copeira” team, knowing how to play this type of competition. The strategy of resting the players also has to be highlighted, we had six defeats and a draw (in Serie A), we already won in Uruguay, we beat Bragantino and today we won another victory – highlighted Jorginho.

The red-black coach also commented on the strategy of Atlético-GO, which attacked even with the initial advantage of 1 to 0, obtained in the first game, away from home. Jorginho praised the play of the first goal, which originated in a full-back charged by Hayner. Churín assisted, and Luiz Fernando opened the scoring.

– The 1-0 lead was dangerous if you lowered the scoring line. We talked from the beginning that it was to score high. The side issue was an issue that our assistant (Bebeto) warned us that we had to train with Hayner, he is very good and we have Churín inside the area. I want to thank Bebeto too.