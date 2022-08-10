Justice denies habeas corpus and orders goalkeeper Bruno to be arrested for delaying child support payment with Eliza Samúdio

After a request issued by Judge Alexandre Tsyoshi, of the 6th Family and Succession Court of Mato Grosso do Sul, the Rio de Janeiro Justice ordered the arrest of the goalkeeper. Bruno Fernandes. The player, convicted of killing Eliza Samudiowould be almost three years behind in the payment of child support Bruninho.

According to the TV News column, News, the debt of Bruno would already be at R$ 90.7 thousand. The request to force Bruno to settle the amount of the pension was made by the mother of ElizaSônia de Fátima Moura, who has custody of Bruninho, now 12 years old. Sonia has been taking care of the boy since 2010, when Eliza was murdered.

In May of this year, the Mato Grosso do Sul judge ordered the goalkeeper’s arrest until he paid off the amount due. Bruno’s lawyers filed a request for habeas corpus, which was denied at the end of July and on the 4th of this month. The 1st Family, Childhood, Youth and Elderly Court of Cabo Frio, a city in the Lagos Region of Rio de Janeiro, ordered the execution of the first sentence.

According to the portal, the goalkeeper’s defense informed that Bruno “does not seek to evade its payment obligations” and has already presented a proposal to pay R$ 30 thousand in cash and the rest in 12 installments, but there was no agreement. There is still no news if the order was carried out.