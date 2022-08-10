Kevin Feige Wanted To Kill All The Original Avengers

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that Kevin Feige’s idea was to kill everyone you original avengers in Endgame (2019).

“There were a lot of rumors about who would die,” they said in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Kevin suggested, at one point, kill them all. [Mas] we find it very aggressive”.

Joe added that “choose one or two characters to make sacrifices” would help the team in the construction of action pause, emotional catharsis, and yet “continue with the narrative”.

If the farewell of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) it was tough on its ownthe directors were right to think that “the public couldn’t digest this”.

About Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War marked the biggest event in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the consequences of Thanos’ actions in gathering the Gauntlet and the Infinity Stones were catastrophic.

The battle against the Mad Titan continues in Avengers: Endgamethe historic film that ended the so-called ‘Phase 3’ of the franchise.

Survivors were few, but hope rested on the Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Ant-Man and others who were supposed to stop Thanos with the unexpected help of captain marvelwhich is set to play a pivotal role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from that film onwards.

The brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed Avengers: Infinity War, have returned in the sequel they promised — and delivered! – be even more grandiose than the first feature and marked the last major event of this phase of Marvel in theaters, which ended with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Avengers: Endgame premiered on April 25, 2019. On June 28, it returned to US theaters with some extra scenes, which arrived in Brazil on July 11.

After being very successful, Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing film in cinema history as a whole. The gross topped $2.796 million, leaving Avatar (2009) and its $2.789 million behind.

