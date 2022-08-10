Kindness makes man stay with garage blocked for almost a year in the UK – News









Omar Badran lived a nightmare that lasted almost a year when his garage at his home was blocked by an unknown driver’s car in Stoke, UK.

He allowed a stranger to park the car there in December 2021, but he didn’t imagine the man would ever show up again to free up the garage.

What was supposed to be an act of kindness turned into an ordeal that lasted for months as the Stoke resident had to fight to have the car towed from his property.

According to Badran, the owner of the car even refused to remove the car from the temporary location before disappearing.











“I agreed [que o veículo desconhecido ficasse na garagem] on the condition that when I wanted to use my car again, I could,” said Badran.

The owner of the space still tried legal ways to resolve the situation, but was surprised to find that the removal of a third party property is much more complicated than he imagined.

“I was shocked by my initial search. It’s legally a gray area, and you might not get the council, the police, or the DVLA [agência governamental de licenciamento de motoristas e veículos] do something about it,” he explained. “I called all these places, and they said they couldn’t do anything.”

He finally found a solution when he discovered that a misdemeanor occurs when someone makes a mistake against another person. The Civil Liability Act allows individuals to claim damages from the person who wronged them.

"It took me several weeks and I had a lot of stress, I thought I was going to get stuck in a very bad situation that would involve thousands of pounds spent in civil court," Badran said.











Badran then put a sign on the windshield of the car in his garage that said that under the Crimes Act, the vehicle would be disposed of within a week if the owner didn’t pick it up.

After eight months of legal wrangling, the Stoke resident saw the unknown driver’s car removed from his garage. As the owner made no complaints, the engine was sent to a junkyard.



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques










