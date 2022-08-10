Leandro Lo: PM has already been accused of assaulting woman on speedboat – 08/09/2022 – Daily life

Military Police Lieutenant Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo, 30, suspected of shooting jiu-jitsu fighter Leandro Lo, 33, in the head, during a concert by the Pixote group, at Esporte Clube Sírio, in the south of São Paulo, He has already been accused of punching a woman.

The occurrence was reported two years ago and would have happened inside a speedboat on the north coast of São Paulo. The information is contained in internal PM material about facts and occurrences involving the lieutenant, currently stationed at the Area 5 Police Command, in Rio Pequeno, west of the capital.

The SSP (Secretariat of Public Security) confirmed that the victim had registered a police report for bodily injury. The PM already registered one for slander against the woman. Those involved, however, did not pursue the case.

The report did not locate the lawyers who worked on the case.

Defender of the lieutenant in the incident involving the death of the fighter, João Carlos Campanini said he was not aware of the fact recorded on the coast.

According to a document to which the report had access, during a boat trip on February 1, 2020, the PM officer began to display the firearm he was carrying, even firing a few times. The policeman would also have lent his gun so that other people could shoot.

At one point, Velozo began to flirt with one of the women present on the boat, not being reciprocated.

According to the document, he went to the girl, lowered his shorts and said: “Is that what you want?”. Still according to the report, she pushed him, and the PM punched him in the face.

Before, the lieutenant had already discussed with the sailor of the speedboat, who, according to the narrative, when noticing the altered state of the policeman, had tried to return to the mainland.

“You can rule here, but when you get to the beach, we’ll see who’s in charge”, the PM allegedly threatened.

As soon as the vessel returned to the beach, PMs were called, but those involved were not taken to a police station. The incident was closed with the information that there were “several women apparently intoxicated”.

However, the following day, February 2, the woman who was attacked went to the Caraguatatuba police station, where she filed a report for bodily harm.

After becoming aware of the fact, Velozo went on February 3 to the São Sebastião police station and registered a report of slander.

The document also points out that the lieutenant is the promoter and creator of a self-defense and emotional intelligence project, called Second Force, which aims to prevent cases of violence against women.

Due to this contradiction, the PM came to fear for the corporation’s image, which would have resulted in the lieutenant’s removal from the program.

“Due to the conflicting facts between a possible aggression against a woman and the image of the officer in charge of a self-defense project for women, it could cause an institutional image crisis”, says an excerpt from the document.

Velozo has a conviction in the Military Court for assaulting and disrespecting police officers.

In May of last year, he was sentenced to nine months in open prison. However, as he was a first-time defendant, the court suspended the sentence for two years. Those who receive this type of concession have their sentence extinguished if they do not commit another crime within the established period.

Sought, the Public Defender’s Office, responsible for the defense of the PM in the case in question, said that it does not comment on criminal cases in progress.

Velozo turned himself in to the police on Sunday night (7) and is temporarily detained, after the Justice decreed his temporary arrest for 30 days – the decision was confirmed in a custody hearing this Monday (8). The lieutenant was sent to the Romão Gomes Military Prison, in the north of the capital.

He was indicted by the Civil Police on suspicion of aggravated homicide for a futile motive, according to the SSP (State Public Security Department).