Learn how to hide that you’re ‘online’ on WhatsApp

It will also be allowed to leave groups without everyone knowing and block screenshots in single-view messages

For those who prefer to be more discreet when sending text messages, this Tuesday, the 9th, WhatsApp announced the new feature to hide the “online”, which will be released gradually and will be available to everyone later this month.

Learn how to hide “online” from your WhatsApp account:

1. In the settings, select “Account”;

2. Select “Privacy”;

3. Click on “Last seen and online”;

4. Choose who can see the “last seen” (“Everyone”, “My contacts”, “My contacts except…” and “Nobody”);

5. Choose who can see the “online” (all or the same option chosen in the “last seen”).

Photo: Disclosure / WhatsApp



In addition to this novelty, it will also be allowed to leave groups without everyone knowing and block screen captures (print screen) in single view messages.

These changes will be activated automatically and there will be no need to change account settings, and promise more security to app users.

Remembering that by hiding the “online” it’s the “last seen” account, you also won’t be able to see this information on other people’s accounts.

If you can’t access the new features, just update the app.

1. Access the Play Store (Android) or App Store (Apple) and search for “WhatsApp”;

2. On the application page, see if there is a button titled “Update”;

3. Click on “Update” and wait for the download;

4. The application will restart and will be up to date.