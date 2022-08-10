Leila is taken by surprise and Atlético-MG can give Palmeiras a hat for signing ‘Level A’ from Europe

The board of directors has remained active in the market in the quest to assemble a competitive cast in the pursuit of titles

Palmeiras is in the lead in the Brazilian championship with 45 points, six behind the second-placed team and eight behind the first-placed team outside the G4 of the competition. Looking to always stay on top of the Brazilian and keep moving forward Liberators cupAlviverde’s board is monitoring some players in the market.

One of the names that has been gaining strength in recent weeks is Paulinhowhich belongs to Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, but is considering leaving the Club. Trained in the basic categories of the Vasco, the striker does not intend to renew the contract. As a result, it aroused the interest of the palm treeswhich is looking for a replacement for Gabriel Veron.

However, the verdão will not have an easy life in this negotiation, since according to information from the portal ‘GOAL‘, O Atlético-MG is in negotiation with the entrepreneur seeking to hire Paulinho. The Minas Gerais summit has as its objective the arrival of the player in this transfer window.

However, the biggest fear of the board is in the face of the posture adopted by the Germans with the proposals that were presented to the Club. O Leverkusen rejected the last two offers, the first of 6 million euros, about BRL 31.5 million at the current price, and the second of 8 million euros, close to BRL 42 million.