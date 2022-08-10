Lip Sync Battle: see who are the artists chosen for the 1st dispute

O “Lip Sync Battle“, new frame of “Sunday with Huck“, premieres this Sunday (14) and the first two artists who will compete in this game have already been chosen! It is worth remembering that, unlike the other competitions that take place on the program, every week new duos perform and the champion is decided on the same day. See who will be responsible for the premiere!

READ MORE:

The first “Lip Sync Battle” will be disputed by Paulo Vieirawho has distinguished himself as an actor and comedian in Globeand Leticia Colin, one of the greatest actresses of her generation. The songs they chose to dub were not revealed, but it is already known that both have an excellent structure. After all, they need to get the public’s attention.

Each artist must choose one hit and convince the audience ofSunday” that his performance was the best of the night. And the public can expect great shows, see? After all, participants will use costumewill have scenery and even dancers. That is, it will not be a small performance.

READ MORE:

O “Lip Sync Battle” is already a format that is quite successful in the world, especially in the United States, and has had the participation of many celebrities, such as: Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Terry Crews, Ricky Martin, Channing Tatum, Justin bieber, Zendaya and much more!

O “Lip Sync Battle” is directed by Bruno Cruvinel and Henrique Mathias. O “Sunday with Huck” airs after football. The program is presented by Luciano Huck, produced by Bárbara Maia and Matheus Pereira, general direction by Clarissa Lopes and artistic direction by Hélio Vargas. For more news, just stay tuned to POPline.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!