Lisca tries to convince Rueda to sign the 30-year-old winger because he considers him very good on the pitch

Santos has been going through a good moment since the arrival of Lisca. The coach, who was hired with a certain distrust on the part of the fans, quickly gained the respect of the players and the trend is that the work continues to evolve game after game. Peixão’s goal is to get to the front of the Brasileirão to seek, who knows, a pre-Libertadores.

Meanwhile, the leaders follow Working to reinforce the roster. Rueda would like to hand over a more qualified group to the current Santos commander. Soteldo is close to being hired; the little guy wants to play again at Alvinegro Praiano and is doing everything to make it happen.

Who “fills the eyes” of Lisca and this can influence his stay at Peixe is the right-back Madson (30 years old). He has a contract until December this year and can sign a pre-agreement with any other team. Before the arrival of the new commander, his permanence was unlikely and there was already a decision not to renew.

However, this can really change. According to information from the “UOL Esporte” portal, the coach has already said that he is very satisfied with the player’s performance. The big problem is the athlete’s high salary, something that made the directors previously put the athlete’s departure as likely. With Lisca, Madson may end up signing a new, renewal contract.

“The board headed by president Andres Rueda considers the player’s salary high and was inclined not to prolong the contract. Lisca, however, stated that he is “very satisfied” with the side’s work, which could change the figure’s situation in the coming days.”, said an excerpt from the UOL report.