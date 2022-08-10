List of offers to take advantage of in Shopee 8.8

Monthly Shopee offers its customers a full day of promotionwith deep discounts, free shipping on many products and discount coupons.

The event usually takes place on the day and month of the same number, turning from the famous 11.11also known as single’s day. And in this 8.8 you’ll be able to enjoy up to midnight deals on electronics, fashion, household items, small appliances, tools and much more, all with up to 80% off.

In this August issue, free shipping is valid for purchases over R$ 19but to compensate, the site made available more than 5 million coupons, ranging from R$5 to R$30 off. There is also a special coupon to buy in official stores who are on Shopee, like Motorola, Positivo, Heineken, Logitech and many others.

Check out a list of unmissable offers to take advantage of:

Haylou smartwatch LS02 for R$105.99

Tool Kit 200 Pieces – Titanium for R$ 59.90

Philips Bluetooth Headphone TAUH202BK/00 for R$89.99

Streaming Player Roku Express for BRL 119.00

Gamer Kit with Keyboard and Mouse, Multilaser for R$69.99



Smart Smart Lamp Rsmart for R$ 59.90

Tramontina Ipanema Plenus 39 Pieces Cutlery for R$99.99

Redragon Fizz K617 RGB Mini Mechanical Keyboard for R$195.99

Automatic Household Cleaning Vacuum Cleaner for R$64.99

Multilaser SP304 Led Light Sound Box for R$ 189.00

Kingston HyperX FURY DDR4 from R$90.99

TP-Link TL-WR829N N 300Mbps Router for BRL 59.90

Mop With Bucket And Magic Squeegee, Flat Mop for R$ 49.99

K it of Emerald Towels, 2 Bath and 2 Face Towels for R$ 30.00

USB Ultrasonic Flavoring Vase, With Colored Led and 140ML for R$ 29.00

Tapioqueira and Hand Rotating Flour Sieve for R$ 49.90

Remembering that the offers are for a limited time, and some promotions may end at any time. Go to the website, secure your Shopee discount coupon and enjoy!