Logitech Launches New MX Keyboard and Mouse in Brazil; meet

Logitech announced the expansion of its MX line in Brazil, with the arrival of the MX Mechanical keyboard and the MX Master 3S mouse — awarded for its comfortable design, good performance and high precision. Launched in May, the wireless peripherals were finally released and are now available on Logitech’s official store in the country. Check out more details below;

The MX line is aimed at developers, designers and other professionals who use more than one screen or machine. Its Bluetooth connection offers more convenience, allowing you to connect to up to three devices simultaneously, being possible, for example, to copy and paste a file from Windows to macOS.

The MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini keyboards bring the mechanical proposition to a more corporate environment with the silent Tactile Quiet (Brown) switch. The devices are designed with dual-color keys to optimize peripheral vision, as well as intelligent backlighting that automatically adjusts to ambient light — resulting in more efficient battery consumption.

MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard and MX Master 3S Mouse (Source: Logitech / Reproduction)Source: Logitech

Following the same silent proposal as the MX Mechanical, the MX Master 3S has 90% quieter clicks than its predecessor. The peripheral has an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that tracks various types of surfaces, including glass, and allows for good performance on high-resolution displays.

Technical sheet and price

MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini:

Quiet and fluid mechanical typing;

Backlit keys with smart lighting;

Multi-device connection with up to 3 devices;

USB-C fast charging;

Dual connectivity via Bluetooth Low Energy and Logi Bolt USB receiver;

Keyboard with American EN-US layout;

The models arrive at Logitech’s official store for R$1,249.90 for the standard model and R$1,149.90 for the mini model.

MX Master 3S:

Silent click with Silent Touch technology;

Ergonomic Design;

MagSpeed ​​scroll wheel;

Customization of buttons for software;

Maximum resolution of 8000 DPI;

Multi-device connection with up to 3 devices;

Up to 70 days on a full charge;

Available in two colors: Graphite and Light Gray.

The mouse is available for R$ 719.90 at the official Logitech store.