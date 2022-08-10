Londrina 1 x 2 Cruzeiro: watch the goals of the match for Serie B

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro beat Londrina 2-1 at Estdio do Café

Cruzeiro beat Londrina 2-1, on Tuesday night (8/9), at Estdio do Café, in Londrina, Paraná, for the 23rd round of Serie B. Mandaca opened the scoring for the owners of the house, but Saimon (against) and Rodolfo guaranteed another victory for the celestial team. Watch the goals and highlights in the video below:

The Fox came out behind on the scoreboard, but did not get down and sought victory at all times. With good participation from the trio Luvannor, Bruno Rodrigues and Rodolfo, Raposa managed to turn the game around in the last minute.

With 52 points – nine more than vice-leader Grmio and 19 ahead of Londrina itself, currently in fifth place.

The Cruise will return to the field next Saturday (13/8), at 4:30 pm. The Minas Gerais team receives Chapecoense at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, for the 24th round. The day before, Londrina visits Vila Nova in Serra Dourada, in Goinia, at 7pm.