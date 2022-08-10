Luan opens the game about controversies at Corinthians, thanks Santos and promises dedication

Announced as a reinforcement for Santos last Friday, Luan was officially presented at CT Rei Pelé this Wednesday. In his first press conference, the attacking midfielder commented on all the controversies he faced at Corinthians. The player has not established himself at Timão and arrives on loan free of charge.

“In the beginning, I was playing with Tiago Nunes. I scored goals. But then the pandemic came and, when we came back, we didn’t keep the same pace. We didn’t do well as a team, I didn’t either. I played. Last year I asked to play, I came back scoring a goal. We reached the Paulista semifinals. With the new coach I lost opportunity. I was always ready to play. I had an injury that got in my way, but I was already training normally. That was an option, I don’t know if from the board or the coach. I was 100% prepared. I don’t understand. But that passed”, he said.

Asked about alleged trips to clubs in São Paulo, Luan denied and said that his relationship with the alvinegra board was always very transparent.

“I never knew about (problem with ballads). Nobody from the board spoke. This is a lie. I was always transparent with the board. They always knew everything. I dedicated myself 100% to training so I could have the opportunity to play. beginning of the year, but I didn’t want to. I wanted to repay what the board did for me. It wasn’t possible and it passed. I’m happy at Santos. I want to play again, I’m motivated. I’m grateful for this opportunity”, he pointed out.

Now, the attacking midfielder lives the expectation of debuting soon with the Santos shirt 20 to be able to turn around and rediscover good football.

“I’m motivated. You can expect dedication, work, commitment in training and games. And getting back the confidence to play. It’s important. I want to get back as soon as possible and do my best”, he said.

“In life we ​​have ups and downs. In football, with most people it is like that. I use it as a learning experience so that I can improve. At Santos I have a new opportunity. I want to seize this chance to show the best, confidence and have a better football”, he added. .

Finally, Luan stated that he is already fully recovered from an injury he suffered in the hip. The injury took him off the list of related for several games at Corinthians.

“This problem was at the end of last year. As I was playing, I didn’t want to stop. So it created wear and tear. The doctor opted for a conservative treatment. I went back to training and it bothered me. I did the infiltration and it was zero. I want to play soon. I’m motivated to play and help Santos”, he concluded.

Luan arrives at Peixe on a loan contract until the end of the Brazilian Championship this year, with an option to renew for another season.

