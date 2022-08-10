Luan quotes Gabigol and regrets little space at Corinthians

Reinforcing Santos, Luan heard advice from Gabigol, a Flamengo striker and ex-Peixe, before accepting to leave Corinthians on loan to play at the Vila Belmiro club.

With no space in the rival, Luan signed until the end of the Brazilian Championship, with the possibility of renewal for another season.

“Don’t need motivation [para jogar no Santos]. The size of the club says it all, friends of mine who were idols here. I spoke to Gabigol, and he said to come with his eyes closed. Santos is a great club in world football. It wasn’t difficult, no,” said Luan.

At 29 years old, Luan has not acted since February. He doesn’t know how to explain well the little space he had at Vítor Pereira’s Corinthians.

“I had been playing with Tiago Nunes. I scored goals. The pandemic started. When we came back, we didn’t keep the same rhythm, we didn’t do well as a team, and so did I. With the change of coach, I didn’t play. Last year I asked to play , I came back scoring. I helped to get to the semi of Paulista. With the change of coach, I lost opportunity. I was always ready to play. I had an injury that got in my way, but I was already training normally. That was an option, I don’t know if the board or the coach. I was 100% prepared. I didn’t understand why I wasn’t playing. But it passed”, he tried to explain.

“In life, we have ups and downs. In football, with most people it is like that. I use it as a learning experience so that I can improve. At Santos, I have a new opportunity. I want to seize this chance to show the best, with confidence, and have a better football”, he concluded.

Already regularized in the CBF, Luan can debut against América-MG on Sunday (14), at 18:00, at Independência, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.