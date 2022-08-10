Luiz Otávio and Goulart miss Bahia against Sampaio; duo was not related and stayed in Salvador | Bahia

Luiz Otávio and Ricardo Goulart will miss Bahia against Sampaio Corrêa, this Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Estádio Castelão, in São Luís. The match is valid for round #23 of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Click here to track the bid by bid.

The ge found that the defender and the striker were not related for the match and stayed in Salvador. The information was initially released by radio broadcaster Marinho Junior.

1 of 2 Luiz Otávio in Bahia training — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity Luiz Otávio in Bahia training — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity

Without Luiz Otávio, the tendency is for Gabriel Xavier to return to Bahia’s title. The defender was selected when coach Enderson Moreira set up the Tricolor with three defenders.

Main reinforcement of the Bahian team in 2022, Ricardo Goulart debuted last weekend, in the 1-0 victory over CSA. The attacking midfielder started among the reserves and replaced Daniel in the 35th minute of the second half.