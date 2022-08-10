Meet Tatiana Maslany, the lead actress of “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”

“She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” arrives August 18 on Disney+ and the new series from Marvel Studios for the platform stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters.

The character is a lawyer with a unique sense of humor and who has a somewhat complicated life. She is responsible for taking care of a division that specializes in superhuman cases. In her personal life, she is also Bruce Banner’s cousin (Mark Rufallo), the Hulk.

Want to know more about the actress who plays the new heroine of the MCU? Check out:

Tatiana Gabrielle Maslany is a 36-year-old Canadian actress who started her acting career at a young age. At the age of four, she started dancing and at nine she was already debuting her first musical in the community theater of her city.

Graduated from art school in 2003, the actress leveraged her career with roles in television and film, participating in the film “Possessed 2: Uncontrollable Force” (2004) and the series “2030 CE” (2003).

After gaining prominence, Tatiana acted alongside other stars such as Kristen Stewart in “The Messengers” (2007) and Naomi Watts in “Crime Lords” (2007).

His first major role was as the protagonist of the series “Orphan Black” (2013), in which he plays several characters with different personalities. This performance won her the Emmy® for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (2006).

Tatiana He has also starred in other prominent productions such as “Perry Mason” (2020), “Parks and Recreation” (2009) and now debuts at Marvel Studios as Jennifer Walters, or She-Hulk.

ABOUT “FEMALE HULK: DEFENDER OF HEROES”

The plot will show Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as an advocate for heroes and even some villains, such as Abominable (Tim Roth). The episodes, which will be around 30 minutes each, will see the character representing the members of Damage Control, who stole Chitauri technology after the Battle of New York and will also assist Wong (Benedict Wong) in a lawsuit against another mage.

the origin of Walters in the series will be based on the heroine’s story in the comics. She will receive her powers after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) after an accident.

Production is directed by Kat Coiro, from “Dial Amiga para Matar”, and will also serve as executive producer. The cast will still have Jameela Jamilfrom “The Good Place”, as titaniaand Renee Elise Goldsberryfrom “Hamilton”.

After calendar changes, “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” arrives on Disney+ next Thursday, August 18th.

Which Marvel release are you most looking forward to? “I Am Groot”: August 10, 2022 on Disney+

“She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”: August 17, 2022 on Disney+

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: November 10, 2022 in theaters

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special” (December on Disney+)

“What If…?” – Season 2: Early 2023 on Disney+

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”: February 16, 2023 in theaters

“Secret Invasion”: Between March and June 2023 on Disney+

Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3″: May 4, 2023 in theaters

“Echo”: Between June and August 2023 on Disney+

“The Marvels” (February 16, 2023 in theaters)

“Loki” – Season 2: Between June and August 2023 on Disney+

“Blade”: November 2, 2023 in theaters

“Ironheart”: Between September and November 2023 on Disney+

“Agatha: Coven of Chaos”: Late 2023/Early 2024 on Disney+

“Daredevil: Born Again”: Between March and June 2024 on Disney+

“Captain America: New World Order”: May 2, 2024 in theaters

“Thunderbolts”: July 25, 2024 in theaters

“Fantastic Four”: November 7, 2024 in theaters

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty”: May 1, 2025 in theaters

“Avengers: Secret Wars”: November 6, 2025 in theaters

