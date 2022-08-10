Meta, owner of Facebook, and Amazon offer free courses in technology; see how to sign up | Technology

Meta, which owns Facebook, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud computing platform, are offering free technology trainings. These are trainings focused on three areas: augmented reality, cloud and digital marketing.

In a second stage, participants will be able to participate in a selection process that will distribute 2,000 places in a free introductory programming course. At this stage, the program called Portal Tech will prioritize women, people of color and people from the LGBTQIA+ community.

According to the companies, the objective is to promote diversity, equity and inclusion of these groups in the technology sector. Applications for Portal Tech can be made at this link.

What are the courses offered?

In the first phase of the program, Meta and AWS offer trainings lasting a few hours to give an introduction to the topics. Companies offer the following courses:

Augmented reality (7 hours): training in Spark AR, Meta’s tool to create effects such as social media filters;

training in Spark AR, Meta’s tool to create effects such as social media filters; Cloud computing (4 hours): introduction to infrastructure and features of Amazon Web Services offered by Ka Solution, an AWS partner;

introduction to infrastructure and features of Amazon Web Services offered by Ka Solution, an AWS partner; Digital marketing (about 3 hours): tips on how to use Meta’s services (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) to expand business.

Courses in augmented reality and digital marketing can be taken at the participants’ pace through Meta’s training platform. The introduction to AWS cloud computing will be done in a Live Zoom session scheduled for August 20 at 9 am.

2 of 2 Visitors to the 2017 Amazon Web Services conference — Photo: Reuters/Salvador Rodriguez/File Photo/File Photo Visitors to an Amazon Web Services conference held in 2017 — Photo: Reuters/Salvador Rodriguez/File Photo/File Photo

Students who take the first-phase courses will be able to enroll in a selection process with 2,000 places for the professional programming course. In this case, the classes will be offered by the professional school Proz Educação and will last four months.

Applications for the vocational course can be made between September 1 and October 31.

Meta and AWS trainings can be taken by anyone. To register, simply access the Tech Portal page at this link and click on the buttons for each company’s website.

Meta, with courses in augmented reality and digital marketing, and AWS, with training in cloud computing, each hope to train 25,000 people by 2023.

The professional programming course will target all vacancies for those who are over 18 years old and have completed high school in a public school. The selection will prioritize women, people of color and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Proz Educação offers computer labs for those who do not have access to a computer. This option is available to those who live in one of the cities where the school has physical units or partners.

