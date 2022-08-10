Meta signs only 4 programming languages ​​for its developers

THE Goal, the company responsible for Facebook and Instagram, recently approved four main design languages ​​for its developers to use, but still has other specific alternatives for certain cases. Understand now the news about the programming languages of the Goal.

Read more: Santander informs that it will compensate losses resulting from the instability of the 25/07th

Meta programming languages

Meta’s own Hack programming language is among the four supported languages ​​for the future. It is an open source typesafe variant of the PHP language and runs on the HipHop Virtual Machine (a virtual machine used in programming). This language has been around since 2014, when it was first implemented by Facebook.

PHP in disuse

PHP was launched in 1995 and has already been very successful, but this programming language has lost popularity in recent years, although it is still present in most websites. It is also often used in the web development process of many application and server connections.

Programming Languages ​​– Facebook

Meta also plans to support Rust, Python and C++ as it refines its language selection. For data science, applications that use machine learning, and Instagram, Meta specifically recommends Python, while C++ and Rust are more specific to backend services.

Python is simple for beginners and is supported by several frameworks and libraries of classes and functions. This programming language has been growing in recent years due to its uses in the most different applications. Furthermore, it can be used to create very specific software because of its various libraries.

Meta will continue to approve other languages

Meta will continue to approve new “community-supported” languages, such as Java, Erlang, Haskell, and Go. However, they will only be approved for certain cases and will receive less support from the institution.

Goal’s future plans

Going forward, Meta intends to release a new feature that will change the way monetization works on its platforms and is already working on it. Muscis Revenue Sharing will serve to share revenue between content creators and music artists through a feature that will be the first of its kind.