More than 2500 titles with original, complete and dubbed content!

Nowadays there are many websites and platforms that are working online to make the user’s life easier. However, it is not always easy to find quality content without having to pay.

So, next, let’s talk about the app NetMovies movies and series. Understand how it works and what you need to know about the official website.

NetMovies App – Watch Movies Online

First, it is important to make it clear that the NetMovies app for watch movies online it’s a free service.

That is, who is looking for a way to watch movies online freeyou can count on this platform, according to the description of the application in the Google Play Store.

However, like all fee-free services, there are some limitations. That is, those who are looking for the latest releases may have difficulty finding them on the platform.

This is because the site works only through movies and series that have a domain option. In other words, the site only provides content that can be made available for free.

What does that mean?

See too: 4 websites to watch movies for free in 2022: Folha de SP tested and evaluated the services

Is NetMovies safe?

According to the app description, this service offers 2,500 titles of all genres.

Still, the big question is: the NetMovies is safe? According to the app’s developers, “all content is original, complete, licensed, dubbed and of high quality.”

According to the official website, with regard to industrial and intellectual property rights:

That is, in relation to the material available on the website and application, the NetMovies is safe – depending on the platform itself.

Still, experts always recommend that everyone be careful with any kind of free app or website. Malware can often be hidden – even in a non-malicious way on the part of the site’s creators.

In other words, always be careful.

How to access NetMovies

Finally, it is important to remember that there are three ways to use the platform.

In a simple step-by-step How to access NetMovies you must do the following:

Visit the official NetMovies website: https://www.netmovies.com.br/ ; Those who prefer can use the NetMovies application: for Android at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.netmovies.android&hl=pt_BR&gl=US ; Finally, another option is to access the NetMovies YouTube channel (which also has free movies): https://www.youtube.com/c/netmovies/videos

IMPORTANT: access through the website or application requires registration. However, READ the site’s Privacy Policy carefully to find out if you want to release your data. All use is the responsibility of the users and the platform.

See too: App to watch free movies and series better than Netflix? Meet WovieTV!

This is not a recommendation text and is for informational purposes. pronatec.pro.br has no relationship with the above platform.