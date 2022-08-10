Motoko is perfect in this Ghost in the Shell cosplay

Ghost in the Shell is one of the most popular Japanese franchises in history and one of the few to fall in love with mainstream Western culture. Originating from the manga by Shirow Masamune and composed of animated films and anime, the series mixes a personal and existential theme with a unique cyberpunk look.

It is worth mentioning that Ghost in the Shell won a Live-Action version in 2017, becoming one of the most anticipated productions by fans of the franchise.

Being a real success, several tributes were emerging, as was the case of a fan, who personified one of the characters of Ghost in the Shell, known as Motoko, resulting in an incredible production.

About Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell is a cyberpunk-influenced manga created by Masamune Shirow. The main story revolves around the world, in 2029, which has become a highly computerized place, to the point that humans can access extensive networks of information with their cyber-brains. Cyber ​​agent Major Motoko Kusanagi is the leader of the Shell Squad secret service unit, responsible for fighting crime. Motoko has been so modified that almost her entire body is now robotic. From human she would only have been a ghost of herself.

Despite becoming better known at the present time for its live action with Scarlett Johansson in the role of Major Motoko, the first film production, which was an animation, was released in 1995.

Meet the character Motoko

Major Motoko Kusanagi is the protagonist of the anime series. She is a cyborg employed as the squad leader of Public Security Section 9, a fictional division of the real Japanese National Public Security Commission, and gained her rank of major during her service in the Japan Land Self-Defense Force.

Kusanagi has a fully cybernetic body and only her brain remains human. As part of Section 9, his robotic body is made up of the latest in technology: thermo-optical camouflage, increased strength, skill, relaxation. Knowing her implants at a young age, the major masters her body perfectly and is a formidable fighter. She had her implants to heal her wounds received in a plane crash.

Fan cosplays Ghost in the Shell

To honor the protagonist of Ghost in the Shell, Brazilian fan and cosplayer Rizzi, performed a beautiful cosplay of the character. Publishing the result on social networks, the personification enchanted everyone with the details contained in both the look and the costumes.

Through the published images, it is possible to understand how the young woman dedicated herself and struggled to achieve a very realistic cosplay. In addition, the artist, when producing the new version, also demonstrates how much she identifies with Motoko’s personality and construction.

