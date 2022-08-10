Motorola confirms Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Razr 3 specs

After numerous leaks, the Motorola finally confirmed the specifications of the Moto X30 Pro, also known as Moto Edge 30 Ultraand the collapsible Moto Razr 3. The two phones will be released next Thursday (11), and come with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor.

In addition to the powerful CPU, the company’s new foldable smartphone will have options from 8 to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. The screen measures 6.7 inches with pOLED panel at 144Hz, and operating in Full HD+ resolution, added to HDR10+ technology to give more brightness and contrast.

The company made adjustments to the product’s hinge, in order to avoid creases on the screen. In addition, the design has also undergone changes, embracing more rounded edges in the corners.

On the cameras, the main sensor is 50 MP, along with a 13 MP ultrawide lens, and the front camera is also 13 MP. Details about the battery were not disclosed, but it is speculated that the device has a range of 3,800 mAh.

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra highlights its 200 MP camera with Samsung’s Isocell HP1 sensor, which can combine up to 16 pixels into one to form images. The rear set also has a 50 MP ultrawide sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens; while the front is 60 MP.

Users will be able to purchase the device in versions of up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal space. Motorola has implemented more vapor chambers and elements to dissipate the energy generated by the device.

The AMOLED-type screen has a 6.6 inches, 144 Hz, Full HD+ resolution, 1,500Hz touch sampling rate and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. On the battery side, the model will support 125W wired chargingor wirelessly at 50W.