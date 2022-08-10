‘Netflix-like’ subscription solar energy can reduce up to 15% of the bill – 08/10/2022

Since 2016, Brazilians can already join “subscription solar energy” — as a streaming service. The alternative is for those who do not have the money or space to install their own solar panels at home. It works like this: the consumer benefits from solar energy generated elsewhere. According to Sun Mobi, a company in the sector, subscribers grew 4 times in the first semester compared to the same period last year in São Paulo and the reduction in the subscriber’s electricity bill reaches almost 15%.

Edson Silva, 59, and Monica Markunas, 57, have been subscribers since 2017. The roof of the property where the couple lives, in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, had no space for solar panels. The two wanted a cheaper solution than the installation, which, at the time, went from R$20,000 for up to four people, discounting possible maintenance expenses.

“It’s more a philosophical question than just a financial one”, explains the consultant and electrical engineer.

How it works?

The technical term for “subscription solar energy” is called shared generation. In practice, the model allows the consumer to create a renewable energy source, such as a solar panel, and share it with others.

For example, a family or any group of people can install solar panels, connect them to each other’s homes, share the costs and lower the energy bill for everyone.

Despite this, not all buildings have the structure or money for installation and maintenance. That’s where companies come in, which would be the “Netflix of energy”. In recent years, they have created “solar energy farms”. That is, fields with solar panels in areas where there is little shade and lots of sun. From there, the energy generated is shared among nearby residents and benefits those who are far away.

The subscriber who is far from the farm can buy a “piece” of the farm’s solar energy. The slice is then used to cut down and lower the electricity bills that come in every month.

Alexandre Bueno, partner at Sun Mobi, on a shared solar farm Image: Publicity/Sun Mobi

In addition, subscribers are exempt from tariff flags when the value of energy increases due to reduced rainfall and the use of thermoelectric plants. These are called green, yellow and red flags.

The shared energy model was created in 2012 and improved in 2015. The limitation of own energy generation is 5 megawatts, determines the institution, which also exempts the tariff flags of those who share. Until that year, the practice was not regulated by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency).

Cool, but in practice, how is it?

The average reduction in electricity costs calculated by Edson and Mônica is a little lower than that promised by the company and is close to 10%. Mônica, director of a public school, says that, in addition to the economy, it is an incentive for the couple to increasingly clean energy.

“It’s a way to get us out of this climate change mess and think about what our legacy will be,” he says.

The term “subscription energy” was created to facilitate the understanding of shared energy among consumers. The company Sun Mobi, created in 2016, identified the consumer tendency to pay for digital streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon, whose attraction is the ease of subscription and cancellation. “There is no cancellation fee [no nosso serviço]nor of adhesion and the contract has no term”, explains Alexandre Bueno, co-founder of the company. The contract can be done entirely over the internet.

The lack of cables or installations that require renovations are another similarity with streaming, guarantees Alexandre Bueno, since the subscriber buys a kind of solar energy credit. Every month, the purchased credits are used to deduct the energy distributor’s mandatory expenses. Standard costs are those charged even for empty properties or when residents are on vacation and taxes.

The company then receives up to 90% of the value of the electricity bill that arrives every month at subscribers’ homes. With the elimination of mandatory fees and the purchase of credit, savings can be almost 15% in red flag periods. According to Sun Mobi, more than 180 thousand reais were saved between September 2021 and April 2022 with the operation in 27 cities in the interior and on the coast of São Paulo. The expectation is to reach 6 thousand subscribers in three years.

Solar energy farm installed in Porto Feliz, in the interior of SP; service caters to those who cannot have solar panels at home Image: Publicity/Sun Mobi

Sun Mobi’s solar energy farms are located in Araçoiaba da Serra and Porto Feliz. The population of both cities receives energy directly from the farm, through the electricity distributor’s own cables. Those who live far away buy a piece of the operation to pay their own bills.

The company also offers a dashboard, connected to the application, which presents the general consumption of the property in real time and makes it easier to balance consumption. “It’s good for controlling my teenage daughter’s longer bath time,” explains Edson. Sun Mobi explains that there is a period of 60 days for the distributor to cancel the service.

According to Rodolfo Molinari, advisor to the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar), shared energy allows subscribers to better reflect on their own consumption and, in the case of companies, opens doors to products and services with sustainable certifications. (Restaurants are among the subscribers who use Sun Mobi’s service the most, with 13% of the share).

“Shared energy was a regulation that is now the 14,300 law”, he concludes.

how to hire

The Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar) has a list of accredited companies in the field and specialists in solar energy by subscription (shared solar energy).