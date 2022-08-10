Neto detonates Corinthians players: ‘They think they are Pele’

Neto detonated the Corinthians players in the opening of the program Os Donos da Bola, today, after the defeat to Flamengo in the return game of the quarterfinals of Libertadores. One of the targets was right-back Fagner.

“What’s not normal is for you to think you’re Pelé, Neto, Marcelinho Carioca, Guerrero, that you’re Chicão? What are you thinking, what do you want out of life? Fagner, first that you’re fat, just regret. what you did in the first goal, the irresponsibility of making the foul and not scoring, you give Roni a break?

“There against Flamengo, Vítor Pereira made a mistake in the lineup. Put Renato Augusto in, take out Willian, take out Adson, put in Roger Guedes, here comes Giuliano, who comes in in the second half and didn’t kick the goal. Did they beat up? The biggest problem with Corinthians players is that you think they’re Pelé”, he added.

Despite the criticism, Neto relieved the goalkeeper Cássio. “The only one I pay a dick is Cássio. You didn’t take a card, you didn’t beat up. Thiago Maia, João Gomes, congratulations to Flamengo. Corinthians is not an academy team and you have to respect the Palmeiras academy What was the lack they made in the arrascaeta?”, he questioned.

“I suffer when Corinthians loses. The more Corinthians loses, the more Corinthians I become. When you lose like that, I become more of an idol, because I played fat, scored, I wasn’t dedicated in training, but in the game , I was very Kid Bengal, I wasn’t afraid to play with 70,000 people. I loved playing games like that.”

“Cássio, you are the positive leader, you are the man. The problem here is to earn a lot of money, it is us, ex-players and idols, to be responsible for what you do. Go to casa do oak”, Neto concluded.