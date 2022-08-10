New film with Logan Lerman references the role of Percy Jackson; understand! – About Sagas by TechNews Brasil

Since last Friday (5), when the film “Bullet train” premiered in North American theaters, the title has been trending on social media. With several stars in its cast, the actor Logan Lerman is one of the main highlights of the title.

After a hiatus of almost 2 years in his career, the star of “Percy Jackson” returns to theaters with long hair and tattoos distributed over her body. In the movie, logan lends its talent to the character known as The son.

What not all the actor’s fans were expecting, however, was that the script for “Bullet train” would relate logan to one of his most iconic roles: that of the franchise’s protagonist “Percy Jackson“, whose film adaptations were released between 2010 and 2013.

In the film’s plot, logan interprets the son of a powerful Russian mobster, who is being escorted by two security guards as he travels on the fateful train. One of these security guards is fascinated by the animation “Thomas & Friends”, and his love for the title makes him constantly Compare train passengers with the iconic characters from the animation.

It is in this context that as soon as you know The son, the security lemon says “he looks like the Percy”. In this case, the quote presents itself as a double reference, since it alludes both to the series presented in the context of the film and to one of the roles for which logan became known.

In Brazil, “Bullet train” has been showing in theaters since the last day August 4. in addition to Logan Lerman, actors such as Brad Pitt (Lost City, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…), Joey King (The Princess; The Kissing Booth), Sandra Bullock (The Proposal; Miss Congeniality), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals; Godzilla vs. Kong) and Aaron Johnson (Avengers – Age of Ultron; Anna Karenina).

