New Post-Credits Scene Connects Black Adam to DC Movie Universe

the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslavmade the decision to release the films of A.D exclusively in theaters instead of splitting the biggest budget movies on the big screen and the smallest budget ones on the HBO Max. This also includes a ten-year plan for the DC movies.

The Hollywood Reporter detailed in an article the immediate future of DC movies including productions such as Blue Beetle, black adam and The Flash.

According to the report, a test screening of Black Adam in June included “a new post-credits scene introducing a new element to Johnson’s place in the DC Universe.”

It’s unclear what this post-credits scene could be, especially after years of rumors and speculation about a Black Adam crossover from Dwayne Johnson and Superman, played by Henry Cavill.

It is also known that Viola Davisin The Suicide Squadwill appear as Amanda Waller in black adam.

Blue Beetle continues with its premiere scheduled for 2023, while The Flash had new scenes recorded with Ezra Miller.

Johnson’s Commitment

In a previous interview with ComicBook, Dwayne Johnson talked about his future in the DC Extended Universe.

“I am 100% committed not only to Black Adam, but also to expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe. So for me and all of us here, all the universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work really hard to make sure we’re honoring the mythology, but also giving the fans what they want.” “I listen to the fans, we all do, and I take whatever they’re putting in. Don’t take it for me, don’t take it for these guys [produtor Hiram Garcia, produtor Beau Flynn, diretor Jaume Collet-Serra]. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a long narrative road that Black Adam is the anchor fuel now that will push and press this universe.”

About the movie

black adam is directed by Jaume Collett-Serra. The list includes Aldis Hodge like Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell like Cyclone, Noah Centineo like Emaga-Atom and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, and also Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui.

After years in exile for misusing the powers given by the Wizard Shazam, Black Adam returns to our world and is confronted by the Justice Society.

The premiere is scheduled for October 20, 2022.

