Olivia Wilde blasts ex after being embarrassed by public subpoena: ‘Clearly to threaten me’ – Monet

Olivia Wilde with documents on stage; the actor Jason Sudeikis in the series Ted Lasso (Photo: Getty Images; Reproduction)

Actress Olivia Wilde, 38, lashed out at her ex-husband, actor Jason Sudeikis, 46, in court documents released by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. They were together for almost 10 years and share two young children.

In the custody suit, Olivia attacks her ex-fiancé and says he intended to threaten her with the public subpoena that hit the news pages in April.

While presenting her film ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ on the CinemaCon stage to 4,000 people, a bailiff handed her an envelope, which left her confused and disconcerted in front of the audience. It was a subpoena from Jason Sudeikis for custody of the children.

Olivia Wilde holds the envelope sent by former actor Jason Sudeikis (Photo: Getty Images)

The English newspaper had access to the paperwork, in which the ‘Life in It’ actress (2018) demonstrates her dissatisfaction with this moment: “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have subpoenaed me discreetly, but instead he chose to subpoena me as aggressively as possible.”

“For Jason to embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this way is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests. As Jason made it clear that we will not be able to resolve this for the sake of our children outside of the court system, I have filed a custody petition in Los Angeles,” she continues.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis (Photo: Getty Images)

In the same documents released to the public on Wednesday, Jason says he was reluctant to sue his ex, but claims he had no choice for fear of not seeing his children. According to him, the bailiff was supposed to deliver the paperwork at the airport or a hotel, but was unsuccessful.

“I understand that the bailiff just did his job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for her, both professionally and personally, and I’m very sorry that the incident spoiled her special moment.”

Actor Jason Sudeikis in his acceptance speech at the 2021 Golden Globes (Photo: Reproduction)

Currently, Jason and Olivia alternate custody of their two children (Otis, 8; and Daisy, 5) weekly, as they travel between New York, Los Angeles and London, due to professional commitments. This year, however, they had a disagreement over the choice of locations, which made the actor file a lawsuit for custody.

The situation between Jason and Olivia has gotten complicated since their breakup in late 2020. They had been together since 2011 and got engaged two years later. In January 2021, the actress took up a relationship with 28-year-old English musician Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde with ex Jason Sudeikis and musician Harry Styles (Photo: Getty Images)

In June of last year, Page Six reported Jason’s alleged discomfort with this relationship. “Jason is still heartbroken over Olivia and Harry’s relationship. He’s very upset and, to be honest, he’s still a little angry,” a source told the site.

According to the report, he didn’t like knowing that the two would be together since October 2020; the actor’s end with Olivia Wilde was announced only in November of the same year.