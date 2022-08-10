Olivia Wilde Claims Former Actor Jason Sudeikis Intended To “Shame” Her With Custody Papers Presented On Stage: Report

Olivia Wilde Legally Files to Reject Ex Jason SudeikisThe custody petition received documents at CinemaCon in April – and claims the delivery method was ‘aggressive’.

In recent court documents he obtained daily mailThe actress and director, 38, accused Sudeikis, 46, of “professional embarrassment” when she was serving newspapers during the show she was doing on stage during the Las Vegas event.

Wilde said in the court case: Teacher.

The star, who has a daughter, added daisy5, and son Otis8 years with her ex-fiancé.

“Since Jason made it clear that we could not resolve this for our children outside of the court system, I applied for custody in Los Angeles,” Wilde said.

Never miss a story – sign up for FREE Daily Newsletter PEOPLE To stay up to date with the best people have to offer, from exciting celebrity news to exciting stories that matter.

Olivia Wilde Goes Viral After Delivering a Mysterious ‘Secret’ Envelope During CinemaCon

Fraser Harrison/Getty Images Olivia Wilde

Related: Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Relationship Timeline

Sudeikis reiterated in his report his reports Teacherthat he did not intend for Wilde to receive the roles on stage at CinemaCon, but instead requested that they be presented at Heathrow Airport – and that plans to meet them at the hotel she was staying at at CinemaCon in Las Vegas failed.

“I understand that the operation’s employee has just done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” he said. Ted Lasso Star. “Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very sorry that the incident spoiled her special moment.”

the story continues

He also explained to Wilde, who is currently dating Harry Stiles, “I didn’t want the service to take place at Olivia’s current partner’s house because Otis and Daisy could be present.”

“I didn’t want to provide the service at the children’s school because the parents might be present,” said Sudeikis. Teacher.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, the judge sided with Wilde, agreeing with his request to dismiss the custody petitions that Sudeikis filed in October because “this court has found that New York does not have jurisdiction to hear petitions.” custody as it does in New York. This is not the original case for submissive children.” The case will remain in California.

Director and actress Olivia Wilde participates in the Warner Bros. Pictures “The Big Picture” at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official conference of the National Association of Theater Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘Ted Lasso’, poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at LA LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California ) Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty Images Olivia Wilde (left); Jason Sudeikis

While many at the time thought the envelope given to Wilde was a piece of junk text, sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that don’t worry my love The director got her children’s legal documents from Sudeikis midway through the show.

An industry source told PEOPLE that Wilde was “surprised and embarrassed” that she had presented the roles on stage, but she served with a little freshness. “

Meanwhile, a source close to Sudeikis told PEOPLE: “The documents have been prepared to establish a jurisdiction relating to Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis”.

The latter source “had no prior knowledge of when or where the envelope was to be delivered, as this is solely dependent on the processing services company involved and does not condone improper presentation of the envelope.” added.