Palmeiras x Atltico: probable lineups for the duel for Libertadores

photo: Montage with images by Cesar Greco/Palmeiras and Pedro Souza/Atltico Palmeiras x Atltico mark another reunion of Marcos Rocha (left), ex-Galo, with the Minas Gerais club; Mariano (right) the holder of the right side of Alvinegro

Away from the Brazilian title, Atltico bets practically all its chips on the Copa Libertadores of America. This Wednesday (10/8), at 9:30 pm, Galo will meet Palmeiras again in the continental tournament, for the quarterfinals, at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo. See, below, the probable lineups for the game.

Palmeiras Escalao

Over the weekend, the results in the Brazilian Championship confirmed the opposing moments of the rivals. While Palmeiras beat Gois 3-0 in So Paulo and isolated itself even more in the lead, with 45 points, Atltico was overtaken by a turnaround, 3-2, by Athletico-PR in Mineiro and remains stagnant in 7th place, with 32 points.

Without new embezzlement, Palmeiras should have the return of forward Rony as a starter. Recovered from a muscle injury in his left thigh, he played in the second half of the Palmeiras victory over Gois at the weekend.

Therefore, the probable lineup of Verdo counts on Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gmez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Z Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony (Lpez).

atltico lineup

With Atltico in a bad phase, coach Cuca can promote changes in the team’s lineup for the decision with Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores. One of them is almost certain: the return of Allan, who served a suspension, to the starting lineup. The steering wheel should return to the vacancy that was occupied by Otvio at Gigante da Pampulha.

On the left side, the great doubt is whether Guilherme Arana will recover from the injury to his left thigh in time for the match. If that doesn’t happen, the tendency is for Rubens to continue as a starter in the role, as Dod is still looking for the ideal physical rhythm.

There is the possibility that Cuca will promote other changes in the Atltico, but for technical reasons. Defender Nathan Silva enjoys a lot of prestige with the coach from Paraná, but has been criticized by the fans. On the rise and scorer of one of Galo’s goals in the defeat to Athletico-PR, Igor Rabello could receive an opportunity as a starter in case of a change.

If he chooses to strengthen the midfield, Cuca can also promote the return of Nacho Fernndez to the starting lineup. In this case, the most likely to leave the starting line-up would be forward Ademir – causing Matas Zaracho to be moved to the right lane of the field.

Thus, a probable lineup for Atltico to face Palmeiras counts on Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Rubens (Guilherme Arana); Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir (Nacho Fernndez), Keno and Hulk.