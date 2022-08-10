Photos: all the shirts of the Brazilian team in World Cups

photo: Publicity/Athlete; Nike Brazilian National Team shirts in the 1950, 1958, 1970 and 2022 World Cups With an eye on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced last Sunday the team’s new uniforms. The traditional hopscotch and the classic blue uniform, with striking details on the sleeves, have been on sale since this Monday. Brazil shirts in World Cups: 1930 to 2022 1930 – Brazil’s first shirt in World Cups was white with a blue collar – photo: Reproduction/Twitter Museu Seleo Brasileira 1934 – In the second World Cup, the Brazilian team kept the 1930 pattern – photo: Wisitainer family collection/CBF 1938 – In 1938, the collar was no longer robust and became V, smooth – photo: Reproduo/Lance 1938 – Brazil’s first reserve kit in World Cups was a sky blue, improvised for a match against Poland in 1938 – photo: Wikimedia Commons 1950 – In the iconic 1950 World Cup, in Brazil, the runner-up team wore an all-white uniform – without blue shoes and half dark – and returned to having robust blue collars on the shirt – photo: Reproduo/Twitter CBF Futebol 1954 – The debut of the traditional hopscotch. In 1954, Brazil wore the yellow shirt with a green collar, blue heels and white socks for the first time. White uniform was ‘retired’ after 1950 – photo: Reproduction/Twitter CBF Futebol 1958 – Brazil returned to wearing a yellow shirt with green collars, blue shoes and white socks in the 1958 World Cup, the first edition won by the team – photo: Arquivo Nacional/CBF 1958 – In the 1958 final, a blue uniform with white shoes was improvised for the final against home team Sweden, giving official start to the Brazilian second uniform according to historians. Until then, the reserve uniforms were punctual and sudden – photo: CBF Collection 1962 – In the second world title, in 1962, Brazil kept the standard of the 1958 uniform. One detail was different: the jersey number was not green, but blue. There are no records of the blue uniform of that year – photo: Management of Memory and Collection of CBF 1966 – In 1966, the year that marked the impediment of the third consecutive championship, Brazil returned to maintain the standard. There are also no records of that year’s reserve kit – photo: Reproduction/Twitter CBF Futebol 1970 – In the 1970 World Cup, which marked Brazil’s third world title, the changes began to be more significant: the green round collar and green numbers. There are also no records of the second kit from that edition – photo: Reproduction/Twitter CBF Futebol 1974 – Brazil maintains the pattern of 1970, with one detail: the addition of the three stars above the shield of the Brazilian Sports Confederation (CBD) – photo: Reproduction/Twitter FIFA World Cup 1974 – Brazil used the blue uniform, already officially reserve, for the third time in World Cups against Argentina. Before 1958, sky blue was used provisionally in a match against Poland, in 1938 – photo: Divulgao/FIFA 1978 – The Brazilian team had the three Adidas stripes on its shirt in 1978, the only Cup in which the German brand sponsored Brazil – photo: Reproduction/Twitter FIFA World Cup 1978 – Blue shirt with white details was used in the 1978 World Cup against Polnia – photo: Pinterest/Sandro Gomes 1982 – In 1982, Topper wore the Brazilian team, again with the yellow shirt and green details on the sleeves and collar – photo: Reproduo/Twitter FIFA.com 1982 – Conceptual art of the now traditional reserve uniform in 1982, which was never used in the World Cup – photo: Reproduo/erojkit.com.br 1986 – In 1986, collars were used again. Topper continued as a supplier of sports equipment – photo: AFP 1986 – Blue shirt with white details was not used in the 1986 World Cup – photo: Reproduo/erojkit.com.br 1990 – Brazil’s yellow shirt again featured green collar and sleeves. It was Topper’s third consecutive World Cup with the team – photo: Divulgao/Sheffield Wednesday 1990 – Blue shirt with white details was not used in the 1990 World Cup – photo: Reproduo/erojkit.com.br 1994 – Drastic changes in 1994, the year in which Brazil became champions again. CBF emblem was superimposed as a ‘watermark’ along the shirt, with a green collar. Topper gave way to Umbro – photo: Wilson de Carvalho/CBF Collection 1994 – Blue uniform was used again in World Cups and ‘mirrored’ the pattern of the yellow shirt, again with white details – photo: Wilson de Carvalho/CBF 1998 – In 1998, the ‘Nike era’ began for Brazil in World Cups. The main shirt, yellow, had a green stripe along the sleeves – photo: Jorge Gontijo/EM/DA Press 1998 – Blue shirt with white details for the 1998 World Cup was not used in any game by the national team – photo: Reproduo/erojkit.com.br 2002 – Yellow shirt with green details gained prominence in 2002, year of Brazil’s fifth world cup – photo: Jorge Gontijo/EM/DA Press 2002 – ‘Mirrored’ version of the main uniform was used as reserve, blue, but with collar – photo: Oto Paulo Pinto/Agncia Estado 2006 – In 2006, Brazil used a simpler shirt, with a green crew neck and sleeves with the same color finish – photo: Paulo Whitaker/AFP 2006 – Brazil wore the blue uniform prepared for the 2006 World Cup only in 2007, during the Copa America – photo: Guillermo Granja/AFP 2010 – 2010 main kit featured a green stripe on the sleeves – photo: Antonio Scorza/AFP 2010 – Brazil used the reserve kit in 2010. The blue shirt has yellow details again instead of white ones – photo: Jewel Samad/AFP 2014 – The Brazilian team had a new discreet shirt in the troubled 2014 World Cup, with a small green detail on the collar – photo: Paulo Whitaker/AFP 2014 – Brazil did not wear the blue uniform in the 2014 World Cup. The shirt had horizontal stripes in different shades of blue and returned to the white details – photo: Alexander Joe/AFP 2018 – Main uniform was, again, simple in 2018, in Russia, only with the green collar – photo: Luis Acosta/AFP 2018 – Blue shirt is used again in World Cups in Russia. Yellow was also used on the basic kit – photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP 2022 – Basic main uniform, despite spots like ‘watermark’ inspired by the jaguar and a button on the green collar. The reserve, blue, draws attention due to the green spots along the sleeves – photo: Divulgao/Nike

The team, however, did not always have the yellow jersey as the main one, much less the blue one as a reserve. O supersports shows, in the photo gallery below, all the Brazilian uniforms in World Cups and tells a little about the change from white to yellow and the emergence of blue as a second color.

The only country that has played in all 21 editions of the World Cup so far, Brazil is looking for its sixth world title in Qatar, between November 21 and December 18, to increase its advantage as the biggest winner of the main football tournament in the world.