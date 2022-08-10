Ponte Preta beats Vasco in Serie B in a game marked by fights

Ponte Preta beat Vasco, tonight (9), at Moisés Lucarelli, 3-1, for the 23rd round of Série B of the Brasileirão. The duel in Campinas was marked by a fight between the fans, in the stands and in the surroundings of the stadium in the interior of São Paulo.

Wallisson, Lucca and Fessin scored goals for Ponte, who exploited the aerial ball in two goals. Even in the first half, Raniel had scored for the visiting team.

With the victory, Macaca reached its third game without losing and, for now, got rid of the concern with the Z4. It reached 29 points, six ahead of the dangerous zone. Cruz-Maltino stumbled once again and let the fat that accumulated outside the G4 decrease. With 39 points, he ends the round with a difference of five points to fifth place.

In the 24th round of Serie B, Vasco receives Tombense, in São Januário, on Saturday (13). Macaca will visit Brusque on Friday (12).

Fight paralyzes game and causes tension

A clash between fans paralyzed for about ten minutes the game between Ponte Preta and Vasco, in Campinas. The fight started in the 9th minute of the initial stage, right after the goal scored by Wallisson, midfielder of the São Paulo team.

Shortly after referee Anderson Daronco restarted the duel, the gate that divides the sectors between the home team and the visitors at the Moisés Lucarelli stadium was violently knocked down. Without the partition, fans of the two teams faced each other with punches and kicks. Upon noticing the beating, the referee stopped the confrontation.

At the end of the match, Premiere reported that the fans clashed outside the stadium. The game continued, but you could hear bomb noises in the transmission.

VAR takes, more than once

Image: Rogerio Capela/AGIF

In the 35th minute of the first half, Alex Teixeira took a free-kick into the area, the ball passed and Raniel gave a light touch to beat goalkeeper Caíque. The VAR, which needed to check the position of the Vasco striker at the beginning of the move, took about five minutes to validate the goal.

The delay to confirm a move in technology was also seen in another moment involving Raniel. He put Cruz-Maltino ahead in the second half, but, after three minutes, the goal was disallowed due to a millimeter offside.

The game

On the field, Ponte Preta opened the scoring early with a headed goal by Walisson. Thiago Rodrigues still spread, but couldn’t avoid the goal. Even with a bad game, Vasco managed and tied in the 35th minute. After a foul charged by Alex Teixeira, Raniel gave a light touch on the ball and deceived the goalkeeper Caique.

Unlike the first half, the second half was more lively and with good chances for both sides. At first, a blitz from Vasco driven by Marlon Gomes caused discomfort on the left side. Ponte, in turn, had Elvis as their main offensive player. The midfielder created good opportunities in dead balls, shots from outside the area and good passes in the final third.

When the pace of the home team slowed down, Cruz-Maltino tried to take advantage of the opposing high line of defense on two occasions.

First, Alex Teixeira found Raniel in speed. Shirt 9 did not forgive and scored a beautiful goal with a cavadinha. The linesman, however, marked offside and VAR confirmed it. Soon after, it was Alex’s turn to be served, by Andrey, but, also prevented, bumped into the beam.

Then, Ponte returned to attack on the aerial ball. In a corner taken by Elvis, Lucca appeared alone at the second post and completed for the net. With Vasco already exposed, Macaca went on the counterattack and Fessin widened.

Despite the defeat, the Giant of the Hill put on the field some news. Matheus Ribeiro, Bruno Tubarão and Fábio Gomes debuted with the shirt of the Rio de Janeiro club.