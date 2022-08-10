Punk band guitarist found dead in Canada and son is the main suspect, reveals website – Monet

+



Gord Lewis was Teenage Head guitarist (Photo: reproduction / Facebook)

Gord Lewis, guitarist for the band Teenage Head, was found dead in his apartment in Hamilton, Canada, last weekend. Police suspect the musician was murdered – and his son Jonathan Lewis is the prime suspect in the investigation. The information is from the websites The Hamilton Spectator, CBC Hamilton and NME.

At a press conference, Detective Sara Beck said her team was informed of the death of a man in his 60s after several news outlets received emails with this complaint. The messages had been sent by Jonathan himself.

Thus, police officers went to Gord’s residence around noon last Saturday (7); and, when they arrived there, they found the 65-year-old artist with bruises that indicated a possibility of murder.

Gord Lewis (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

The members of the band Teenage Head (Photo: reproduction)

The case is still being investigated; however, his only suspect so far is Jonathan, who lived in his father’s apartment. The 41-year-old was arrested and criminally charged with second-degree murder – that is, Gord’s death was not premeditated.

“We are still looking for witnesses and are reviewing footage from the area,” Detective Sara Beck added at a press conference.

Gord Lewis’ death was mourned by his Teenage Head colleagues on social media. “We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis,” the group wrote on Facebook. “Our hearts go out to his family and everyone who knew and loved him. Gord was a strength and an inspiration to so many. You were taken from us too soon.”

The guitarist was one of the co-founders of the punk rock band, which began its activities in 1975. Among the group’s most famous songs are ‘Some Kinda Fun’ and ‘Let’s Shake’. Listen to this second in the video below: