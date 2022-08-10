Record rain leaves at least 8 dead in South Korea’s capital | World

At least eight people have died in South Korea’s capital Seoul, South Korean officials said on Tuesday, after torrential rains knocked out power, caused landslides and submerged roads and subways.

In the southern part of the city, it rained up to 141 mm of rain per hour on Monday afternoon (8), the heaviest in decades according to the country’s official meteorological service. (See the end of the report for more pictures of the rain)

At least five people died in Seoul and another three in neighboring Gyeonggi province in the early hours of Tuesday, the government security body said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol visited a semi-basement apartment that was flooded, causing the death of three members of the same family.

The dangers of these underground apartments, called banjiha, were portrayed in a flood scene in the 2020 Oscar-winning film “Parasite”.

Yoon told the residents of the area that he would try to make sure their lives get back to normal as soon as possible. In a note, he instructed officials to review measures to ensure better security in homes.

Of the eight dead, four, including the three family members, drowned in flooded buildings, one was electrocuted, another person was found under the wreckage of a bus stop and the other two died in a landslide, according to government data. .

At least nine people were injured, while seven are missing.

In the Gangnam district, some buildings and shops were flooded and left without power, while cars, buses and subway stations were submerged, leaving people stranded.

Lim Na-kyung, 31, a mother of two, had to spend the night on the fourth floor of a building. She said the situation reminded her of a scene from the 1997 movie “Titanic”:

“I had to keep going higher and higher because the building was submerging at a rapid rate… I couldn’t believe I was trapped in the building with 40 other people in the middle of the Gangnam district,” he said.

Data showed that at least 765 facilities were damaged and 52 highways and roads were blocked.

About 800 people had to leave their homes, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area. Most had to live in schools, community centers and gyms.

The government raised the crisis alert to the highest level and asked organizations to adjust working hours.

The meteorological center has issued warnings for the entire capital and expects heavy rains to continue until at least Wednesday.

See more images of the rain below:

1 of 10 A house is destroyed after heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea – Photo: Yonhap via Reuters A house is destroyed after heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea – Photo: Yonhap via Reuters

2 of 10 Bridge is submerged after heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea – Photo: Yonhap via Reuters Bridge is submerged after heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea – Photo: Yonhap via Reuters

3 of 10 Vehicle was dragged by heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea – Photo: Reproduction / Reuters Vehicle was dragged by heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea – Photo: Reproduction / Reuters

4 of 10 vehicles were abandoned in an area that was flooded during heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea — Photo: Yonhap via Reuters Vehicles were abandoned in an area that was flooded during heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea (Photo: Yonhap via Reuters)

5 of 10 People cross a flooded street during heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea — Photo: Yonhap via Reuters People cross a flooded street during heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea (Photo: Yonhap via Reuters)

6 of 10 People walk through rubble left by heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea — Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji People walk through rubble left by heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea – Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

7 of 10 People walk through rubble left by heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea — Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji People walk through rubble left by heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea – Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

8 out of 10 vehicles were abandoned in an area that was flooded during heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea — Photo: Yonhap via Reuters Vehicles were abandoned in an area that was flooded during heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea (Photo: Yonhap via Reuters)

9 of 10 Cleaning crews remove debris left by heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea – Photo: Reuters/Reproduction Cleaning crews remove debris left by heavy rains that hit Seoul, South Korea – Photo: Reuters/Reproduction