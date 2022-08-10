Robot Dogs Will Patrol US Space Force Base

In late July, United States Space Force officers demonstrated the use of “robot dogs” in security patrol and repetitive tasks at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Vision 60 robots, produced by Ghost Robotics, are officially designated as Q-UGVs (Quadrupedal Unmaned Ground Vehicles), they respond to voice commands and can be equipped with various optical and acoustic sensors, which transform them in automated “eyes” and “ears” in sensitive places.

In addition, robots can serve as small communication stations: through antennas, dogs help extend communication networks beyond existing infrastructure, or take them to places where adequate infrastructure does not exist.

Photos of the activities show officials operating the robots with a remote control, inside a hangar, but they can also operate autonomously. Thanks to their four “legs”, the robots maintain stability even in unfamiliar terrain. And even if they fall, they get up and get on with the job.

A Vision 60 Q-UGV robot during the demonstration in Cape Canaveral (Image: Reproduction/US Space Force/Senior Airman Samuel Becker)

According to the Department of Defense, the Delta 45 Space Launch unit will use the “dogs” for damage assessment and patrols, saving a significant amount of hours. This is the unit responsible for space launch operations at the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral.

In addition to military applications, robotic dogs can also be used in emergency situations, public safety and industrial uses. Last year, SpaceX used Boston Dynamics’ robot dog Spot for what appeared to be an inspection at the site where Starship’s SN10 prototype was tested and exploded.

Source: Space Force Station