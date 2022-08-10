RTX 4070 will be clocked at up to 2.8 GHz and same computing power as the RTX 3090 TI

Information cannot yet be confirmed, but everything indicates that the RTX 40 series will be a notable leap over the predecessor line.

More rumors about specs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 are appearing online, with the leaker Kopite7kimi this time sharing data about the possible clock of the video card.

according to leakera RTX 4070 can have a clock base of 2.3 GHz, a boost of 2.6 GHz and a maximum speed of 2.8 GHz. – a difference greater than 1.0GHz compared to RTX 3070its predecessor, but expected, as NVIDIA is reportedly using TSMC 4N nodes on the new cards.

Still on the speeds of clocka RTX 4070at its most, should deliver 43 TFLOPS of computing power – 7.5% more than the RTX 3090 TI, NVIDIA’s fastest GPU currently on the market.

More information about the RTX 4070

O leaker Kopite7kimi did not just comment the clock gives RTX 4070. On other occasions, he had already detailed that the card will use the full power of the AD104 GPU, with 7680 CUDA cores – 25% more than the one used by the GPU. RTX 3070 TI and your GA104 GPU.

In terms of memory, rumors point out that the RTX 4070 will have 12GB GDDR6X with clock of 21Gbps – while in power consumption the card is in the range of 285E, 65W more than the RTX 3070.

Anyway, as always, we remind you that all this information is still rumors, and until the NVIDIA officially unveiling the RTX 40 series these specs are unconfirmed – so while the results seem interesting and positive, it’s important not to take them for granted.

The vast majority of rumors point out that the new NVIDIA cards should be revealed by the end of the year, with the most likely month being October – although there are several rumors that also point to the postponement of the new series of products for December, due to the greater market longevity of the RTX 30 series, especially after the fall in the crypto asset market.

NVIDIA continues to make tweaks to its new hardware that should be announced in a few months.



Via: Kopite7Kimi