Rupert Grint: the actor’s first visit to Latin America

About 20 years ago, the feature film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”. Absolute audience success, the wizard’s saga conquers fans around the world to this day. There are also those who knew the saga at the time of its release and, since then, have kept the story dearly to their hearts. One thing is fact: Harry Potter marked the lives and history of thousands of people.

In 2022, the cast reunited for a 20th anniversary special. Available at HBO Max, the production featured the return of the trio that won over the public: Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley) and Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter). In addition to them, other actors from the saga also participated in the filming.

Harry Potter Saga Reunion Is Available On HBO Max

Known for having won over audiences for his role as Ron Weasley, the actor has never been in digital media. In an era where everyone has social media accounts, Rupert Grint didn’t fit in. In 2020, the actor created an Instagram account, which caused a great stir in the public.

The first post included a photo with her daughter, Wednesday. The actor joked that he was only 10 years late, and even sent a pun “Grint on the Gram!” (Grint on Instagram, in free translation). He completed: “Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint”(Here I am to introduce you to Wednesday G. Grint).

At the time, the actor became the person to accumulate 1 million followers on Instagram the fastest, having thus entered the famous Book of Records (Guinness World Records).

coming to Brazil

Despite having played one of the most famous roles in pop culture history, Rupert Grint has always kept himself out of the spotlight. Proof of this: the actor came to Brazil for the first time in 2022.

Heading to UcconX, a Pop Culture, Geek and Gamer event, Rupert proved to be extremely friendly, shy and fan-loving. The star landed in Brazil last Saturday (30/09), and was received with much love by the fans.

Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews

The actor’s participation in the event featured a Meet & Greet with fans, an exclusive panel, as well as a chat on Stage X, open to all those who were present at the event.

Rupert told a little about his daughter and his great love for her. He also confessed that if he could choose a house for Wednesday, it would be “Ravenclaw”.

Exclusive Otageek

Otageek had the pleasure of participating in the exclusive panel with the actor, which had a lot of intimacy and the possibility of asking questions.

Rupert said that the recordings of the saga occupied much of his childhood. During the recordings, the children had a school inside the set so that they could continue their studies without interfering with their personal lives and the production of the films.

The trio that won hearts still keep in touch. Rupert reports that between himself, Daniel and Emma, ​​“there will always be a bond, because we live something so intense that it will forever remain in our hearts”.

Rupert Grint attends UcconX

Photo: UcconX



