Russian bombings kill 13 in west-central Ukraine

Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of carrying out attacks that killed 14 civilians in areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been controlled by Russians since March.

The G7, a group of the world’s main economies, said that Russian control of this nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, “puts the region in danger”.

Dnipropetrovsk, the area bombed overnight, is a hitherto relatively safe region in east-central Ukraine, where civilians from the Donbass are being evacuated.

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the attacks in the vicinity of the nuclear plant that left 11 injured, five of them seriously, the authorities said.

“We had a horrible night (…) It is very difficult to remove bodies from the rubble,” Governor Valentin Reznichenko said in a message posted on Telegram.

“I urge everyone to go to safe locations during the airstrike … Don’t let the Russians kill you,” he added.

The balance also includes a woman who died in the bombing of Kushuhum, a town in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the regional council, Mikola Lukashuk, said the attacks directly affected a local power station, leaving thousands of people without electricity.

– Request from the G7 –

Tensions have revived the specter of the Chernobyl catastrophe, the worst nuclear accident in history, which took place in 1986 at a Soviet power plant in Ukraine.

Ukrainian operator Energoatom said Russian forces were trying to re-establish the land connection between the Zaporizhzhia plant and Crimea.

The bombings in Dnipropetrovsk were launched a day after a massive explosion at a military airfield on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Moscow insists the blasts were caused by munitions, not Ukrainian gunfire. Kiev has not denied this version so far.

– “Too many shots” –

Fighting also continued in the Donbass basin, formed by the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where Russian troops are gradually advancing.

The city of Soledad in Donetsk is under constant bombardment.

Russian troops are trying to make the location a fulcrum to advance towards Bakhmut, an important region. There, six people died in Russian attacks on Wednesday afternoon, Kiev said.

In Soledad, the echoes of bombs and artillery sound in buildings with broken windows. Some of the few remaining inhabitants protect themselves from air raids in basements.

“Most have fled. It’s very scary. There’s a lot of shooting,” said Svitlana Klimenko, 62. “I just want to leave so I can age normally, die naturally and not be killed by a missile.”

-Energy saving in Europe-

The war has seriously affected Ukraine’s grain supply and caused an international food crisis.

But some ships have managed to leave Ukrainian ports laden with grain in recent days, thanks to a deal between Moscow and Kiev brokered with mediation by the United Nations and Turkey.

The sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia – the latest, an embargo on Russian coal that will go into effect at midnight – raise fears that Moscow could cut off gas supplies.

Therefore, EU countries have started to implement measures to save energy, such as restrictions on the use of air conditioning and lighting in public buildings and businesses in Spain and the reduction of street lighting in Vienna.

