Russian oligarch’s plane seized by US

US federal prosecutors on Monday obtained an arrest warrant for the $90 million Airbus A319 plane owned by Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch. The decision is part of the sanctions that the US is imposing on Russia as a result of the invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Skoch is a member of the Russian parliament and a member of the party in favor of Russian President Vladimir Putin and, according to US prosecutors, owns the aircraft through shell companies. Right now, the plane is in Kazakhstan.

“International shell companies will not be enough to hide the fruits of corruption and money laundering,” said Andrew Adams, a federal prosecutor who leads the Justice Department’s KleptoCapture task force, which targets the assets of Russian oligarchs.

The Russian oligarch’s relationship with US justice, however, predates the war. Skoch was initially penalized by the US Treasury Department in 2018 for alleged links to Russian organized criminal groups.

The seizure of Russian oligarchs’ assets has been adopted by the US for a few months now. In June this year, for example, a US court issued warrants for the seizure of two luxury planes owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the former owner of the English football team. Chelsea.