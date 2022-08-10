‘Russia’s war against Ukraine has started and will end in Crimea’, says Zelensky | Ukraine and Russia

During a speech to the Ukrainian public on Wednesday (10), President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s war against Ukraine began in Crimea and must end in Crimea.

“This Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe started in Crimea and has to end in Crimea,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president’s comments came after an explosion hit a Russian military air base on the Black Sea peninsula.

Strong blast hits Russian military air base in Crimea

The incident killed one person and injured 9 others. Ukraine officially denies any responsibility in the case. Russia guarantees that it was an accident involving ammunition that was at the scene.

Ukrainian army officials told the US newspaper The Washington Post that the country’s special forces were behind the attack, according to the publication.

Bombings in west-central Ukraine

Russian night attacks killed 13 civilians in Dnipropetrovsk, central Ukraine, on Wednesday, according to authorities in the region north of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which sparks an exchange of accusations over attacks between Russia and Ukraine.

The night attack also left 11 wounded, five of them in serious condition, in this relatively safe region, where civilians evacuated from the Donbass, further east, the epicenter of the Russian offensive, are taken.

“We had a horrible night (…) It is very difficult to remove the bodies from the rubble,” Governor Valentin Reznichenko said in a message posted on Telegram.