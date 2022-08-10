Ryan Reynolds Reveals Wife Blake Lively Was Furious He Bought Welsh Football Team – Monet

+



Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds almost created a marital crisis with Blake Lively by buying half of Wrexham AFC, the fifth division team in the Premier League.

The ‘Deadpool’ star shared this story in an interview with his partner in the venture, actor Rob McElhenney, who was invited to host the American talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ this week. During the chat, Reynolds said his business partner approached him with the idea of ​​investing in the Welsh football team via a private message on social media.

“I remember after you came up with this absolutely insane idea, I saw Blake and said, ‘I’ve got some bad news and some really bad news. The bad news is that I’ve DMed someone again. The really bad news is, you know, maybe I bought half of a fifth division football team in Wales,'” the Canadian actor narrated on the show.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the Wrexham AFC team (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

“What was her reaction?” McElhenney asked about Lively, to which Reynolds replied, “Not good, Rob, no. Not great.”

“Yeah, we’re still working on it,” continued the good-natured star, who has been married to Lively since 2012 and shares three daughters with her.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Adam Project Launch Event (Photo: Getty Images)

In the same interview, the two actors and Wrexham AFC partners also recalled the time when they went to watch a game of their Welsh team in the UK and were confused by the rules of the sport: they celebrated a goal without realizing that the referee had scored an impediment. The English ace David Beckham witnessed the moment, and was amused by the reaction of his friends.

“We were celebrating. Then we looked at Beckham. He was just shaking his head,” Reynolds said.

Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham AFC Stadium (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

“How humiliating. Nobody understands the offside rule,” the actor added on the show.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney began negotiations to purchase Wrexham AFC in September 2020. The acquisition was completed in February last year.

Since then, the famous duo have studied more about Welsh culture – Reynolds even asked for Welsh subtitles to be made available for the movie ‘Red Alert’, which was released on a streaming platform.

Watch Ryan Reynolds’ interview with Rob McElhenney in the video below: