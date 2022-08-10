Samsung Introduces New Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Foldable Phones | hands-on video

On Wednesday morning (10), Samsung held its Unpacked event, in New York, to officialize its new generation of foldable cell phones: the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Smartphones stand out for a mixture of some discreet evolutions and others bigger, in relation to the previous generation. TudoCelular followed the announcement and details the options for you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

design and screen





The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be the biggest of the duo. It continues with the format that almost turns into a tablet when opened, but has a regular closed cell phone layout. Samsung hasn’t changed that much in design, compared to the past generation. This one is now more compact and lighter and has had the aspect ratio changed from 24.5:9 to 23:9, which makes it smaller in height and a little wider. The rear continues with the vertically distributed cameras and glass construction with the latest Gorilla Glass, while the sides are made of aluminum. IPx8 certification is maintained to provide resistance against liquids – but does not include dust. Its main screen is a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, with a resolution of 2176 x 1812 pixels. It follows with a 120 Hz refresh rate and the front camera underneath, but now with a change in the pixel structure, to have less interference. The external screen remains the same size of 6.2 inches, also in Dynamic AMOLED 2X material. The notch remains in a hole, while the resolution has gone to 2316 x 904 pixels. The refresh rate is 120 Hz.

hardware and software





The Z Fold 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 mobile platform, Qualcomm’s latest flagship. The hardware arrives with refinement in the manufacturing process, to ensure lower heating and energy consumption similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The chip is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and options of 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage. The 4,400 mAh battery was kept, as well as the 25W charging power. This device comes out of the box with Android 12 pre-installed, under the modified One UI 4 interface. Like Samsung’s most recent tops, this one should also have four major updates to the “little robot” and five years of security packages. .

cameras





Its camera set consists of a 50 MP main sensor, the same adopted in the Galaxy S22 and with support for optical image stabilization, for blur-free photos and videos. The ultrawide has not changed and delivers a resolution of 12 MP. The telephoto lens has dropped to 10 MP, but now the optical zoom has evolved to 3x, which indicates better photos at a greater distance. The larger folding continues with two front cameras. The main one is on the external screen and is the 10 MP lens of the last generation. The secondary one is under the internal panel and has 4 MP, just like the predecessor, but the aforementioned change in the pixel structure should ensure clearer selfies.

technical specifications









7.6-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution

6.2-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED External Display 120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP main front camera

Front camera under the 4 MP screen

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS) 12MP ultrawide sensor 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)

4,400mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

design and screen





The design of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 hasn’t changed much from the previous generation either. It kept the same thickness, but became more compact in the other dimensions. The look features two tones, while the circle cameras remain without any bounced blocks. The Flip 4 – like the Fold 4 – has improved its mechanism and now supports a greater amount of openings and closings. IPx8 certification is also present here, to ensure water resistance. The main screen kept the 6.7-inch size of the predecessor, in Dynamic AMOLED 2X material, and the hole-shaped notch. The resolution is Full HD+, while the refresh rate reaches 120 Hz. The secondary screen remains in Super AMOLED with 1.9 inches, in addition to the resolution of 260 x 512 pixels. It does not change in usability, by allowing only some functionality to the user.

hardware and software





Like its bigger brother, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 relies on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 as its mobile platform, to deliver top-of-the-line performance with less heat and satisfying power consumption. This model contains 8 GB of RAM and three options of internal space: 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB. The battery had a gain and went from 3,300 mAh to 3,700 mAh, with 25W charging. Just like the Fold 4, the Flip 4 also comes with Android 12 natively under the One UI 4 interface. Several years of software updates and monthly security packages are guaranteed here.

cameras





The camera part comes with two rear sensors. Both the main and the ultrawide are no more than 12 MP, just like the predecessor set. However, there are software and hardware improvements from Qualcomm to take better photos. The selfie lens remains limited to 10 MP resolution, with support for 4K video recording. The Flip should provide an even more flexible experience between the two screens when shooting.

technical specifications









6.7-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution

1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary display with 260 x 512 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP front camera

Triple rear camera: 12 MP main sensor 12MP ultrawide sensor

​3,700mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface

















prices and availability





In the international market, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have pre-sales starting this Wednesday (10th) and will be available for purchase on August 26th. In Brazil, more information is expected on August 23, when a Samsung live is scheduled for the country. Check the suggested prices below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: from $1,799 / €1,900

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: from $999 / €1,150 What is your assessment of Samsung’s new generation of foldable smartphones? Did you like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 better? Join us!

