Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro; see improvements

THE Samsung presented today (10), during Galaxy Unpacked, the new line of watches Galaxy Watch 5. With two models, the smartwatches have more battery, refined design and improvements for capturing body data.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is available in two versions, 40mm or 44mm, bringing aluminum body and sapphire glass in its construction, which guarantees 60% more resistance than its predecessor. The battery of the new smartwatch is 13% larger than that of the Galaxy Watch 4, in addition to faster charging.

With a 45 mm body, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a titanium body, which is more resistant, but also leaves the price higher. The model also has an exclusive bracelet and 60% bigger battery than last year’s version.

Improvements

The new generation of the Galaxy Watch has a enhanced bioactive sensor, bringing improvements in capturing body information during use. Functions such as heart rate measurement, electrocardiogram and bioelectrical impedance analysis will be more accurate in the products.

In addition to the more powerful sensor, which is physically larger, the Galaxy Watch line has gained features to make watches smarter. For example, the smartwatch will take readings after physical activities, aiming to deliver “post-workout” tips.

For those who enjoy making trails, one of the great news is the support for GPX files. Thus, the user can sync GPS information offline to the watch, improving the usage experience in places without internet connection. A feature called “Track Back” also remembers the path taken by the user, making it easier to return.

Sleep monitoring has also been improved on the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The new line of watches can read the sleep parameter and give tips on how to improve the bedtime experience — including using playful elements such as animals.

Launch and price

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be launched by Samsung soon, but they have no confirmed arrival date in Brazil. The trend is that more details will be revealed later this month.

The Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $279 for the Bluetooth version and $329 for the LTE version in the US.