Samsung reveals the news of One UI 5 Beta

Samsung has already started the testing phase of the newest version of One UI, One UI 5. The beta version of the update has already started to be distributed a few days ago to some Galaxy S22 owners in selected countries, namely Germany, China, South Korea, the United States, India, Poland and the United Kingdom.

The forecast for launch is in October 2022, that is, later this year, and it should arrive first for the manufacturer’s most powerful smartphone models. And to know what to expect from the novelty, Samsung itself has already listed some exclusive functions that the new One UI 5 with Android 13 will offer to devices.

Read too:

Galaxy Unpacked event already has a date; see possible releases

Google announces Android 13; check the news

One UI 5 arrives with customization news

Now that One UI 5 is already being tested in some selected countries, the company decided to open the game about the news that will come with the new update of the operating system based on Android 13.

This means that it will come with all the tools and features of Google’s operating system, but it will still have some features that will be exclusive to this version customized by Samsung for its devices.

Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Team Leader of Mobile eXperiente (MX) Software Platform at Samsung, revealed that:

“We know that our users want the ability to create their own individual mobile experience and we are constantly looking to improve One UI to give people more control and more choice. We are excited to offer early access to all the new customizable features that come with One UI 5 as part of an open beta, and we look forward to incorporating user feedback to develop a better and more meaningful experience for everyone.”

Check out some of these news:

Visual improvements with Material You

Samsung has revealed that the new One UI 5 update will bring new ways to personalize and customize the smartphone experience. To that end, they will include more color options and a look tailored to your operating system.

Users will have 16 color options already assigned to the theme on their smartphones, based on their chosen wallpaper. In addition, they will also have 12 more color options for the home screen, icons and quick panels, improving the Material You experience.

One UI 5 will also bring greater control over notifications, so the user will be able to block notifications from just a few chosen apps, improving personalization, avoiding distractions and choosing what is really relevant.

Combining several widgets is a single space

One of the new features in One UI 5 is the possibility to group more than one widget in the same space, as long as they have the same size. It arrives as an addition to the Smart Widget feature that was already seen in One UI 4.1 earlier this year.

Its main objective is to bring more comfort when using the widgets on the screen, avoiding filling the space with several of them in the same area. In addition, you can also make the screen more functional, with the grouping of these elements having the same advantages as the application groupings, for example, thus guaranteeing another customization option.

Improvements in sounds and language choice in apps

Other novelties also include an improvement in the choice between sound or vibration, with reorganized settings to simplify access to all ringtones, volume and vibration intensity. In addition, Galaxy users will finally be able to choose the preferred language for each application, being able to use Portuguese for some and another language for others.

more news

The new update also brings several other improvements to ensure the best possible experience for Galaxy users, according to the company, which include improved camera capabilities and secure features to ensure more accessibility tools.

This camera upgrade will bring the ability to capture high quality photos and videos with the new icon for Pro and Pro Video modes, which will show you helpful tips and tricks to get the most out of the various lenses, tools and controls on the camera’s cameras. smartphone. In addition, it will also bring a more responsive zoom bar, which means that users will be able to manage this feature with just one hand quickly and easily.

Regarding security, One UI 5 will bring a new control panel that will show the device’s security status and show if there are security issues, revealing what the user has to do to fix it.

Another feature that they highlighted was the Magnifier, which increases the content shown on the screen so that users have a better view, especially to read what is being shown, especially important for those who have vision problems.

“The Magnifier feature allows users to view and read better on their devices, while different types of spoken assistance – such as audio descriptions from videos and speech aloud keyboard input – help users navigate and use devices more efficiently. ease.”

Which devices should get One UI 5 first?

For now, One UI 5 is still in its Beta version, that is, testing, but it will soon start to arrive for some of the company’s devices. The update brings modified Android 13 to Samsung’s Galaxy family smartphones.

However, the Galaxy family is very large, and goes far beyond the top of the line that should be the first to receive. The manufacturer has not yet officially revealed which models will receive the novelty first in addition to the tops of the line, but the Sam Mobile website has revealed a list with a prediction of which they will be.

Check the list:

Galaxy S

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Z (foldable cell phones)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Quantum 2

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A03

Galaxy M

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F and Xcover

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F23

Galaxy Xcover 5

Source: Samsung and Sam Mobile