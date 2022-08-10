Samsung’s Android 13: See the best news of One UI 5.0

THE Samsung finally released the One UI 5.0 betanew version of your software based on Android 13. To get a sneak peek at what it has in store for users, you need to sign up for Samsung’s beta program.

However, some of the main novelties were disclosed on specialized sites that are already testing the tool, such as 9to5Google it’s the XDA Developers. Here are some of the improvements that are being tested in One UI 5.0 and should reach more Samsung phones soon.

Widgets and Material You colors

For starters, Samsung has improved its stackable widgets. With One UI 5.0 beta, the user who wants to create a scrollable view just needs to long press on a home screen widget. In One UI 4.1, it was necessary to create a “Smart Widget”.

In addition, it is also possible to activate the automatic rotation for that stack. The phone will try to intelligently decide which widget to show at any given time to provide you with relevant information.

One UI 5.0 beta also offers most section adjustments Wallpaper and Stylewith even more color and tonal options in the Color Palette section (Material You colors).

Quick Menu

The new quick actions menu in One UI 5.0 beta looks more like the layout in Pixel phoneswith emphasis on the Notificationswhich gain a slight modification.

There is an option to “active apps” inside the top right menu that shows which apps are running or using system resources in the background.

settings

Within the settings, some highlights include a Dedicated button for “Connected Devices”which allows you to quickly manage all external connections, and the back in Guest Mode in the Accounts and Backup settings. The second mentioned lets you set up different profiles on a device, with individual apps and accounts.

Samsung also introduced a security hub similar to what came to Pixel phones. In it, it will be possible to confirm if there are any problems and find changes that the user can make to improve the security of the device. You access anything security-related on a single screen rather than digging through settings until you find what you want.

In the Advanced Features menu, new multitasking gestures have been added as usual.

native watermark

In the camera application of the devices that will receive One UI 5.0, a novelty is the watermark customization on photos. It’s the first time this feature arrives natively on Samsung phones.

The person will be able to change the font and layout as they wish, in addition to being able to tag their specific Galaxy model in the image.

Text extraction

Among the most interesting things about One UI 5.0 beta is also the ability to extract text from images with Optical Character Recognition (OCR). You can do this simply by pressing photos with text or in text entry boxes. The Gallery gains a quick detect button and even the camera can be used to “pull text” and paste it quickly.

voice calls

Some changes were also implemented in the voice call interface. The most striking is the possibility of fully customize background image/video of the contact-by-contact call for the first time.

Another interesting point is that the user will be able to quickly take notes by tapping on the upper right menu. However, it is still unclear whether this will only be included on smartphones that support the S Pen.